Tuesday’s #NailCall: Polka Dot Take Over

Polka dots will never go out of style, but recently there has been a resurgence of the dotty trend. Specifically, they’ve been spotted all over the nail art scene. Simple, fun, and perfect for spring, polka dots are the best way for amateur artists (or girls on the go) to infuse a little fun in their manicures.
Our favorite Instagram ladies are embracing this trend (and some others) this week. Take a look at some of our favorites above, then submit your best work by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!
The cutest nail art just so happens to be the easiest, too.
@Nailartbysig spruces up her manicure with some glitter and accessories.
Like her Instagram name suggests, @Fabfingies mani is fabulous. We love the mix of polka dots and pastels.
If you're a denim lover, you're in for a treat with @Theglitteryblog's manicure. The distressed denim-inspired mani is ridiculously cute.
Metallics and polka dots? @Nananailpolish is combining two of our favorite looks, and it makes for an awesome mani.
@Theglitteryblog's pink and gold glitter ombre nail art is sure to brighten up any room.
@Nailartbysig's orange nails with giant gold sequins go perfectly on this pointed nail shape.
@Fabfingies is super innovative with her nail art. Lace as nail art looks so elegant!