Tuesday’s #NailCall: Polka Dot Take Over

Polka dots will never go out of style, but recently there has been a resurgence of the dotty trend. Specifically, they’ve been spotted all over the nail art scene. Simple, fun, and perfect for spring, polka dots are the best way for amateur artists (or girls on the go) to infuse a little fun in their manicures.

Our favorite Instagram ladies are embracing this trend (and some others) this week. Take a look at some of our favorites above, then submit your best work by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!

