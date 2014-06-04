Polished Petals: Watch What Happens As Flowers and Nail Polish Become One

One of our favorite nail polish colors for summer is a fresh and fun shade that is oftentimes overlooked: white! As much as we are inspired by the bright bold colors that summer brings out, it is also a fun thought to dream about whiting everything out and starting over with a blank canvas.

The creative minds at Root Studios helped us take our day dreams to the next level and with the help of a slow motion camera, a bouquet of tulips, and a bucket full of our favorite polishes we created this fun video where we drip, pour, and soak colorful summer flowers in our favorite milky white nail polishes. Hope you enjoy!

(Polishes used: Essie in Blanc, $8.50, essie.com; Julep in Hope, $14 julep.com; Deborah Lippmann in Amazing Grace, $18, deborahlippmann.com)

Credits:

Joshua Steen, Capture Director, Root Studios

Abbey Zembower, Director’s Assistant, Root Studios

Tron Lennon, Director, Root Studios

Brett Ross, Lighting Director, Root Studios

Sarah Reynolds, Creative Director, Root Studios

Samantha Lim, Producer, StyleCaster

Rachel Adler, Beauty Director, StyleCaster