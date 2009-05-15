Polish With A Purpose

I was on a shoot the other day and met the wonderful and beautiful celebrity manicurist Myrdith Leon-McCormack, who was doing my mani/pedi. She gave me the best nail treatment ever using her new line of nail polishes called M2M Natural Nail Care by damoreJon.

This incredible natural nail care system not only had the most gorgeous shade range ever, but I swear this mani/pedi lasted longer than any other I have ever had. I’m pretty hard on my manicures so I was really blown away that it stayed flawless for over a week.

The line includes foot balms, sea salts, moisturizers, scrubs, oils, anti-septics as well as all those great shades of polish. They not only have great products, but they also have a cause that gives back to a wonderful foundation.

Haitian born, Myrdith has collaborated with Melky Jean, sister of Wyclef Jean, the legendary founder of the Fugees, to create a M2M nail color collection in support of a fantastic charity called the Carma foundation.

The foundation aims to improve the health of poor women and children in Haiti and portions of the proceeds of Kompa, a fabulous metallic bronze polish will go to help them.

I asked Myrdith what her top 5 shade picks for nails were for spring and summer and she told me she loves Scarlett, a bright red that looks amazing with a tan; Hot Girl, a hot pink that every girl should try on her toes this sandal season; Night Bird, a fuchsia pink for a daring bold look; Platinum Plus, a modern silver; and Funny Girl, a shimmery light pink.

I want them all!