Polish, Please

As a self-described nail polish junkie, I wait with bated breath for new colors to be announced. Essie recently announced the newest shades for spring. The list includes a range of pinks and reds with names like Flawless, Lacquered Up, and Status Symbol. The real excitement comes in the form of Mesmerize, a lively blue shade.

Not to be outdone, Ji Baek of Rescue Beauty Lounge has come out with a set of glittery shades for spring. The three colorful polishes don’t skimp on the glamour, but their names do. Titled Look Rich, Be Cheap, Locavore, and Frugalista, we get the hint that maybe nails are the place to have fun and play around. And, at $18 a pop, it’s some fun we can actually afford.