P!NK Debuts a Half-Shaved Head and We Track the Evolution of the Trend

When it comes to “out-there” hairstyles, the half-shaved trend is definitely one of them. As many have proven, the style is fun and quirky, but tends to lead to the question of “How in the heck does someone grow that out?” From Cassie to Rihanna, we’ve lusted over the look but tended to tread on the side of caution where half-shaved heads are concerned. But, it looks like this trend isn’t going away any time soon, as P!NK displayed a freshly shaved head over the weekend. The singer got rid of her signature mohawk style in favor of the half-shaved look, tweeting that she has, “Officially decided that June is crazy hair month. If there’s something you have been wanting to do – go for it! No fear! Crazy hair is fun.”

With that, we decided to take a deeper look into the half-shaved trend (and the ladies that love it) since clearly it is for the “fun” among us. While RiRi obviously changes her hair practically on a whim, Jada Pinkett Smith seems a bit more grounded – but also rocks the trend well, with a more mature and subdued note. Do you think you could pull it off? And again begs the question, how in the world do you grow it out after you’re tired of it?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below, and if you’d ever be bold enough to try this look out yourself!