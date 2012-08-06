P!nk Announced As Newest CoverGirl

Singer P!nk will be following in the path of stars like Sofia Vergara, Taylor Swift, Ellen DeGeneres and Drew Barrymore as the newest face for CoverGirl. The cosmetic brand announced the news on Facebook today and we are looking forward to seeing the partnership unfold.

P!NK confirmed it via her Twitter and Facebook pages this morning. She sounds just as excited as we are tweeting, “Guess who’s the new COVERGIRL!!!!!!!” The artist exemplifies what it means to have “beauty with an edge,” which is the route the brand will be taking with their new campaign. Her natural beauty will only shine even more with the bold and bright colored cosmetics that CoverGirl offers.

P!nk’s campaign will debut in Fall 2012. Esi Eggleston Bracey, VP and General Manager of CoverGirl, was quoted saying “P!nk is a powerful and provocative role model, who has always been an advocate of individualism and making no apologies for who you are.” The singer’s reputation for being edgy and confident will bring a new energy to the brand.

[Top image via Facebook, Center image courtesy of CoverGirl]