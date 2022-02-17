Don’t Sleep on Peyton List’s Beauty Brand — It’s Better Than Many Celeb Products

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Another day, another celebrity beauty brand. I know what you’re thinking. There are too many and some that just don’t feel authentic. But don’t sleep on Pley Beauty from Peyton List. Trust me. The Cobra Kai star rolled out a huge makeup line full of really fun, efficacious products that are vegan, cruelty-free, “clean” (without parabens, sulfates, phthalates, PEGs and others) and as sustainable as possible. List has sensitive skin and wanted to create safe products she could use to express herself through makeup.

“We’ve all been living through this global pandemic for the last couple of years and my generation is looking for a bit of an escape,” List tells STYLECASTER. “We like to have fun and express ourselves and are ready to start living again.” She set out to create a more “playful” side of clean beauty with bold colors, rich textures and on-trend details. “It’s meant to amplify your natural beauty, not hide it,” she says.

Sustainability is also important to the brand. Almost all product packaging is made of recycled materials (you can see exactly how much by a number on every product). Pley is a certified Plastic Neutral brand, which means for every amount of plastic created, an equivalent amount of plastic waste is recovered and removed from the environment.

But just because Pley is focused on sustainability and sensitive skin-friendly ingredients, doesn’t mean it’s dull or basic — at all. There are neutrals here, of course, but the standouts are the bright shades. List is a huge fan of them, too. “I love that bold colors are back. I hope this is a trend that stays. I have so much fun experimenting with eye looks made up of bright colors,” she says.

Some of the actor’s favorite products include the Let it Linger eyeliner in Chili Pepper ($16) — “I love a red liner on the eyes, especially on the waterline” — One Stop Pop blush in Pure Bliss ($20), and Lip Habit in Strawberry Jam ($20) – “I love the shea butter in it, but the pigment is also so special and there is nothing better than the nostalgia of a flavor.”

I’m much older than List — and decidedly not Gen Z — but I tried a dozen or so products from the line and I’m really impressed.

I especially love the eyeshadow palettes ($36) — including the creative packaging — the Pley Date color sticks ($18) and seven (!!!) kits of face gems and stickers ($26) that feel really unique. List hopes Pley fans are “open to expression through beauty and willing to take risks with their look” which, should be the point of makeup, right?

Shop Pley Beauty on the brand’s website and on Revolve soon.