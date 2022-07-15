Harry Styles’ Next Pleasing Collection Includes All New Face & Body Products

It’s been four months since we’ve seen any new products from Harry Styles’ Pleasing beauty line, which seems like a lot longer than it is. But it’s Harry Styles. We can never get enough. That’s why we’re so excited Pleasing’s Hot Holiday collection is coming SO soon. Don’t worry — it’s not giving off Christmas vibes in July. This is your summer holiday on the Italian coast. Whether that’s actually the plan this summer or not, a girl can dream.

Hot Holiday features four new shades of the biodegradable, 12-free nail polish inspired by summer: Beach Ball (a deep ocean blue opaque gloss), Nonna’s Sorbet (a yellow opaque gloss), Harry’s Chair (a seaweed green opaque gloss) and Wet Bottoms (a high gloss, clear topper for a wet-look finish). We’re truly obsessed with these names. Each is meant to be worn alone or you can layer them for a more unique look.

The Pleasing Polish Set retails for $65 for four shades, plus you get cute beach-y decals to adorn your nails. Beach Ball and Nonna’s Sorbet shades are also sold individually for $20.

Joining the polishes are two new skin and body products and vacation-ready apparel items. You read that right — more clothes are coming! How excited are you and how cute are the campaign images from this collection?!

Let’s talk skincare first. There’s the The Pleasing Spritz Probiotic Soothing Tonic ($25 at Pleasing), a calming face mist infused with niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, Maris aqua, Euglena gracilis extract and bitter orange flower oil. Like the brand’s other skincare products, it’s vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free and non-comedogenic (meaning it won’t clog your pores).

Finally, there’s the Everybody Oil Matte Moisture Glow ($45 at Pleasing), a hydrating body oil with a matte finish. It contains ingredients such as chamomile, jojoba, evening primrose oil and buckthorn berry to

help your skin glow.

The Hot Holiday collection launches July 19, with apparel coming July 26, on the Pleasing website. You can also grab the collection at one of the many IRL pop-ups happening. Check the Pleasing Twitter account for details!