My Latest Obsession: Platinum Seamless Hair Extensions

About a year ago, I met a woman who was talking about a new product she had created called Platinum Seamless hair extensions. I thought they sounded interesting and by the looks of them in her hair, I thought they looked great. We sent Nancy Jaminion (the extensions goddess at Ted Gibson Salon–she has given extensions to everyone from Gabrielle Union and Anne Hathaway to the recent Kate Gosselin makeover for the cover of People) to the class. She came back feeling like they were a cool product but honestly, I didn’t think about them much after that.

My friend Ron King (who, BTW, owns an amazing salon in Austin, Texas and is opening a second location soon) came to NYC to do some work for Platinum Seamless and offered to come by the salon to do a class. He is so into the product and I thought, what the heck!

Let me tell you something! I AM OBSESSED!!! You know how I am–once I find something that is innovative and unique, I get so inspired I can barely contain myself!!! I made a Flip video during our class. The results are fantastic and a full head takes about an hour (compared to six hours with Great Lengths).

I love them and we have been doing the service like crazy here in the salon (oh and Ted did “breakovers” for The Wendy Williams Show using Platinum Seamless and his very own clip-in extensions).

Check out the video and LMK.

Any product I mention in HUEman Behavior is one that I’ve tested out myself and is in accordance with Daily Makeover’s Editorial Ethics Pledge.