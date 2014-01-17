Mood Board: Platinum Hair

If you thought 2013 was the year of platinum hair, you were right, but our sources say it is just the beginning of the white-hot trend. Every time we turn our heads it seems as though a new celebrity or model is stepping into the salon with natural-hued locks, and leaving with white-blonde hair. Just recently, we’ve spotted the look on the likes of everyone from Rita Ora to model Saskia de Brauw and now even ladies like Kate Mara are mixing the color up into ombre variations with platinum ends.

If you’re thinking of taking the plunge into platinum, let us warn you, this is not something you can do at home with bleach. So, put down the cleaning supplies and give your colorist a call. The upkeep may be more than you’re used to, but the results are undeniably fierce. Plus, with the help of our mood board above, you can ask for anything from icy tones to perfectly crisp baby blonde – and trust us, once you’ve been bitten by the platinum bug, it’s hard to turn back, so you’ll need all of the platinum inspiration you can find. Clearly though, this bug is going around this year, and it’s one that we’re okay with catching!

