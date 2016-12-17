How I Care for My Platinum Hair in the Winter

For the first three years of my life, I had white blonde hair. I was a toehead, and it was wonderful. But then tragedy hit at year four: my hair faded into a mousy, dishwater blonde color, so I spent the next 22 years on an impossible crusade to be as blonde as humanly possible. I tried Sun-In, lemon juice, lightening shampoos, highlights, and conveniently took a job as a lifeguard for maximum sun exposure. But no matter what, I never felt blonde enough. Hair dysmorphia is real, people, and I definitely have it.

So nearly three years ago, I resorted to the double process. Since then, my hair has become more of a commitment than the PTA (I’ve never been in the PTA, but I hear it’s a lot to deal with) with its monthly touch-ups, weekly treatments, and constant special demands (rinse with Pellegrino, no blow-drying, no heat-styling, no back-combing, etc). And now that the frigidity of winter is upon us, I must take even more drastic measures to protect my hair from Mother Nature’s harsh elements. I have slowly but surely morphed into a creature more protective of, and obsessed with, my hair than Jesse Katsopolis, which is to say: very. It’s at least once per week that I wake up in a cold sweat from a nightmare in which my hair turned a brassy, orange shade, or broke off completely. So you get the picture: I am obsessed.

Thankfully, despite some breakage, my hair hasn’t completely snapped off my scalp (yet), which is awesome because I have always fully identified with being blonde, and don’t ever plan on going back to my natural shade. I attribute what hair I have left to the following products which keep my hair strong, supple, and brass-free.