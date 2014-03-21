Beauty Buzz: Americans Spending $12 Billion on Plastic Surgery, Olivia Munn’s Acne Remedies, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Today’s crazy news regarding selfies: Apparently, Americans spent over $12 billion in plastic surgery, which professionals are mostly attributing to selfies. [Digital Journal]

2. Planning a big date night this weekend? Here are 12 looks to steal inspiration from. [Glamour]

3. Girls with long hair, listen up: These are the best products for you. [Daily Makeover]

4. Celebrities, they’re just like us. Apparently, Olivia Munn has tried literally everything to get rid of her acne. [People Style Watch]

5. If you’re into natural skin care, you need to look at Dr. Jackson’s products, a new line of natural beauty. [Style.com]

Image via David M. Benett/Getty Images