Plastic Surgeon Posts Nude Images of Patients on Website

These days when you Google your name it is not uncommon to find a few images you wish you could delete — forgotten Myspace profile defaults and all. But for five unlucky ladies in St. Louis a quick Google search would result in coming face-to-face with their own naked torsos.

A St. Louis plastic surgeon, Dr. Michele Koo, posted nude before and after images of patients from the chin to the waist onto her website. According to the lawsuit they believed the photos were taken for the ‘limited and sole purpose of rendering medical treatment and administrations’ and that their names would not be linked to the photos.

Well whoever was the genius behind setting up Dr. Koo’s website didn’t think before uploading images with first and last names on the file so now any Internet search of the women’s names would link back to their surgically altered naked body.

