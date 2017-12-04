7 Underrated Plant-Based Brands for Sensitive Skin

When you’ve got skin that reacts to any and everything, finding products that won’t leave you with a mysterious rash or breakout is challenging, to say the least. The cold hard truth is…we don’t have all of the answers. Putting together an everyday routine is a personal experience that should include a dermatologist appointment, so you know exactly what ingredients to avoid and/or gravitate toward.

To the contrary, we also understand that everyone isn’t afforded the same access, which means a lot of trial and error is the alternative. Although there are a slew of big-name brands that we could recommend, those with sensitive skin may require something a little more down to earth, literally.

The beauty of plant-based brands is that they’re made with stuff you can find in nature and nothing else. When you choose to invest in products that are free of hard-to-pronounce man made ingredients, you can quickly research the benefits behind each one and better determine how your skin will react to it. The industry is laden with countless synthetic-free options, but these seven should definitely be on your radar if they aren’t already.

Biossance

Last year, this biotech brand made its Sephora debut and has since become one of its top-selling skin care collections. What makes it such a hit with eco-conscious consumers is the fact that over 2,000 harmful ingredients are blacklisted and the packaging is reusable. Its hero ingredient is squalane oil, not to be confused with squalene, a moisturizer derived from shark liver oil. Instead of harming animals and the environment to get a hold of this hydrator, the minds behind Biossance created a plant-based version that’s just as effective on the skin and hair.

Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil, $72 at Biossance

Botanics

There’s this underlying assumption that plant-based or organic products are pricey. As someone who is fully immersed in the world of hair, skin and makeup, I can tell that is 100% false. Like its mainstream counterparts, clean beauty products exist on a very wide cost spectrum that includes the drugstore. One of our favorites–Botanics–makes a range of face products, all of which fall under $20.

Shine Away Day Cream, $11.99 at Target

Derma E

This brand’s humble beginnings can be traced back to a health food store in Southern California, where its first product, a vitamin-infused moisturizing cream, eventually lead way to a full range of facial skin staples. Its 100 percent vegan ingredient list is free of parabens, sodium lauryl sulfates, petrolatum, mineral oil, artificial colors, gluten, soy and GMOs.

Tea Tree and E Oil, $14.95 at Derma E

Ilia

The difference between this plant-based brand and other makeup labels is that it the natural ingredients work to improve the appearance and health of your skin simultaneously. Many of its coverage products are infused with super moisturizing agents, like coconut and rose hip oils.

Sheer Vivid Tinted Moisturizer, $42 at Ilia

Ginger Chi

The hero ingredient of this spa brand is…you guessed it: ginger. Rich in antioxidants, the flowering plant is routinely used in beauty products for its ability to boost blood circulation, repair cell damage and even regulate digestion. It’s no wonder someone decided to create an entire beauty brand around it!

Chi Roller Anti Aging and Regenerating Serum Set, $30 at Ginger Chi

S.W. Basics of Brooklyn

If you’re a firm believer in uncomplicated skin care, then this sustainable brand is for you. Its gentle, plant-based lineup is minimalism at its best, with a core set of products made entirely of plant-based ingredients that you can actually pronounce. Oh, an the budget-friendly price point will make you smile, too.

Makeup Remover, $13.99 at S.W. Basics of Brooklyn

Herbivore Botanicals

Okay, so this brand isn’t exactly “underground” anymore, but the beautiful packaging and all natural formulations are just too good to not include. You won’t find fillers of any kind in your product of choice, since every single one is made with plant-based of food-grade ingredients. Your vanity simply isn’t complete without one of these pretty bottles.

Lapis Facial Oil, $72 at Herbivore Botanicals