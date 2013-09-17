The Beauty Gurus of Pixiwoo Share Their Makeup Must-Haves

The sisters/makeup artists behind Pixiwoo have won legions of fans through their video makeup tutorials on YouTube (more than a million subscribers and counting!), and now, they’re embarking on a new venture — a line of cruelty-free makeup brushes called Real Techniques. We asked the beauty gurus, Samantha and Nic Chapman, about everything from their favorite makeup trends to the beauty products they simply can’t live without.

What are your favorite makeup trends we can look forward to seeing?

Samantha Chapman: I always like to see an orange lip. I think it is definitely tougher [to pull off] if you have more pale, pink-undertone skin, but you can use a different texture of orange. You can use a sheer [orange lipstick] and build it up as much as you can, and I actually think using a lip pencil on its own is a much more flattering way to wear it, because that opaque color of orange can be just too strong for someone as pale as me.

What are the biggest makeup mistakes you see women making?

Sam: Well there’s quite a few. Brows are huge, but you can’t just go in there with a dark eye shadow or a dark pencil. Go a couple shades lighter with your eye shadow or pencil so it looks more natural. Using bronzer to contour just looks like an orange stripe. Bronzer should be used all over the face, not as a contour. Wrong color foundation is just a classic. Don’t test it on your hands or your wrists — it should match your jaw.

What is the most overrated makeup product?

Sam: I think it really depends on your face and your skin. I don’t think every woman needs a primer, for example. If you find that your foundation does slip off, then yeah, you do need it.

What are your favorite beauty products of all time?

Sam: MAC Face and Body Foundation ($35, maccosmetics.com) is such a brilliant all-around product. It’s not a foundation I wear every day, but it’s a foundation I alway have in my kit, because you can use it on legs and body. As a makeup artist, you’re responsible for all visible skin, and something like that is great. You can change the texture of it quite easily. The more you rub it, the thicker it gets, so it’s a great one for legs. Armani Luminous Silk Foundation ($60, giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com) is brilliant. It photographs really beautifully. Any of the Anastasia Beverly Hills brow products. They just knock everything else out. Illamasqua Skin Base ($42, sephora.com) is nice if you want a more ethereal finish. It photographs beautifully.

Nic Chapman: Bobbi Brown Skin Foundation ($47, bobbibrowncosmetics.com). It’s nice and glowy. I quite like cream products, because I’m now about to turn 33, so I want anything slightly creamier, unless I’m working all day, then I want it to stay put, so I’ll use a powder. I like Chanel Bronze Universal ($48, chanel.com) [also known as Soleil Tan de Chanel Bronzing Makeup Base]. It gives a lovely radiant glow. There’s a little bit of color, but it’s still creamy, so it doesn’t look like you’ve got too much on. Anastasia Tinted Brow Gel ($22, anastasia.net). They do some really great colors. I love the NARS Pure Matte Lipsticks ($26, narscosmetics.com). If you want that bright orange that’s going to last, the NARS one is great, and it comes in a pencil. Concealer-wise, I’m loving Garnier BB Cream Miracle Skin Perfecter Eye Roll-On [available in the UK].

Sam: If you’re not on a budget, Creme de la Mer Concealer ($70, cremedelamer.com). Kevyn Aucoin concealers ($48, neimanmarcus.com) last forever. They come in 15 shades and you mix and match. I can use these as foundation, add a bit of moisturizer to sheer it out. Those are amazing and worth investing.

