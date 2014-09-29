8 Ways to Style Your Pixie Haircut

After years of waist-long extensions and beyond, Hollywood is full on embracing a shorter look. While initially pixies may seem more suitable for summer, this chic style is actually perfect for fall. Not only does it require minimal styling time (goodbye 30-minute blowouts!) but it’s also versatile enough to fit most face shapes.
Where do you start? First, determine what your actual face shape is — the most common are oval, round, long square, heart and newly coined term, diamond. Next, determine how short you’d like to go and amount of time you want to commit to monthly maintenance. Remember, super short bangs and shaved sides will grow out faster than you think. Those willing to make less frequent trips to the salon should opt for a longer, bob look instead, which calls for much less upkeep.
Equally as helpful as finding the right cut is finding the right products and tools. We recommend a hydrating mousse, small round brush, heat protectant spray, mini 1-inch flat iron, styling wax, or pomade and shine serum. When used together (or separately) you can pretty much make yourself presentable for any situation.
To help, we rounded up our favorite celebrity looks from feminine to punk rock, proving there are endless opportunities when it comes to the pixie. Take a look at our favorites, then let us know how you’ll be styling your pixie haircut in the comments below!
More From Beauty High:
The Pixie Haircut: 12 Ways to Style Your Short ‘Do
Homecoming Hairstyles You’ll Swoon Over
Your Guide to Getting Major Hair Texture
Fall Hair Colors: Inspiration For Your Next Look
The New Au Naturel: Typically we can't take our eyes off Lupita Nyong'o's flawless skin, but her hair is equally as swoon worthy. As the natural hair movement continues to gain momentum, we love the variety of styles hitting the scene. With curls, coils, kinks and everything in between, hydration is key! A spray on leave-in conditioner can work miracles for thirsty strands.
Photo:
Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Maui Film Festival At Wailea
Punk Goes Pretty: Short hair can be the perfect segway from demure to daring. Miley's versatile cut has multiple styling options, from skyscapping mohawk to sleek and chic.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Full Fringe Ahead: After years of rocking longer styles, Jennifer Hudson reached for the scissors to debut a sexy new look. Achieve this style by keeping the back short with fuller bangs and tapered sides. A flat iron will become your new best friend to smooth out pesky flyaways.
Photo:
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Wet Hair: Shailene Woodley showcases that fresh, out the shower hair can be equally as stylish as coiffed strands. Keep hair in place (long after your hair is dry) with plenty of non-alcohol based styling gel for the wet look.
Photo:
Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images
Young, Fresh and New: The newly minted talk show host Keke Palmer turned a few heads with her new 'do. Ladies with chemically treated strands (read: relaxers) need to take care of delicate locks at any length. Before bedtime, avoid excess breakage by sleeping on a silk pillowcase, or opt for a satin scarf instead.
Photo:
Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images
Bangs: While the actress may have shocked a few of her "Big Bang Theory" fans, we are totally digging Kaley Cuoco's shorter locks. Mimic her look by using pomade or wax applied on the ends for piece-y texture.
Photo:
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Love On Top: British songstress Emeli Sande's retro blonde locks take center stage. However, double-process color can wreak havoc on any hair type. Be sure to pamper your strands with weekly deep conditioning and protein treatments.
Photo:
Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images
Purple Reign: After giving legs to the pastel hair color trend, Kelly Osbourne took it a step further by reaching for the clippers. Her feminine faux-hawk looks effortlessly elegant pinned into an updo. In this instance, bobby pins are a must-have to allow you to transform this style.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images