8 Ways to Style Your Pixie Haircut

After years of waist-long extensions and beyond, Hollywood is full on embracing a shorter look. While initially pixies may seem more suitable for summer, this chic style is actually perfect for fall. Not only does it require minimal styling time (goodbye 30-minute blowouts!) but it’s also versatile enough to fit most face shapes.

Where do you start? First, determine what your actual face shape is — the most common are oval, round, long square, heart and newly coined term, diamond. Next, determine how short you’d like to go and amount of time you want to commit to monthly maintenance. Remember, super short bangs and shaved sides will grow out faster than you think. Those willing to make less frequent trips to the salon should opt for a longer, bob look instead, which calls for much less upkeep.

Equally as helpful as finding the right cut is finding the right products and tools. We recommend a hydrating mousse, small round brush, heat protectant spray, mini 1-inch flat iron, styling wax, or pomade and shine serum. When used together (or separately) you can pretty much make yourself presentable for any situation.

To help, we rounded up our favorite celebrity looks from feminine to punk rock, proving there are endless opportunities when it comes to the pixie. Take a look at our favorites, then let us know how you’ll be styling your pixie haircut in the comments below!

