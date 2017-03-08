StyleCaster
The Pixie Haircut: 12 Ways to Style Your Short ‘Do

Alexandra Duron
by
Deciding to go for a daring pixie takes some careful consideration—and once you finally go for it, figuring out how to style a pixie haircut can take a little work.

But Hollywood’s most gorgeous women serve as proof that once a short crop is styled right, it looks freaking amazing. Not only is the pixie cut a gutsy, statement-making move, but it can also be pretty versatile.

Here, 12 awesome ways celebrities show us how to style the pixie haircut.

Originally published August 2013. Updated March 2017.

Everyone's favorite wild child, Miley Cyrus, spiked up her pixie cut (and showed off her dark roots) for a punk rock vibe. 

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Beyonce shows off her daring new 'do, a dramatic change from her famous longer locks. 

Image via Instagram

"Fast & Furious 6 actress" (and Chris Hemsworth's leading lady) Elsa Pataky's piecey, side-swept pixie looks sexy yet effortless.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Anne Hathaway's chocolate brown hair looks soft and super feminine brushed forward over her forehead. It's the perfect complement to her light pink lips and shiny, girly gown. 

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Ever the risk taker, Rihanna rocks the pixie cut (and practically every hairstyle she tries), proving that a simple style is a good excuse to go bold with your makeup. Here, she looks gorgeous with bright lips, dark eye makeup, and lush, long lashes.

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Clear Channel
Charlize Theron's soft, wavy pixie cut looks ultra-feminine paired with bright red lips and flawless, glowing skin.

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD
We're pretty sure Ginnifer Goodwin has tried every short haircut in the book, and we love her for it. Here she pairs a more boyish, slightly messy style with magenta lips, a dramatic cat eye, and defined brows.

Photo: Angela Weiss/Getty Images
No stranger to the pixie cut, Carey Mulligan swept her slightly wavy, buttery blonde hair into a less severe side part.

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Hollywood Film Awards
Michelle Williams proves that even short hair needs some accessorizing from time to time. Her studded headband adds some edginess to her asymmetrical hairstyle.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Evan Rachel Wood's short hair looks both corporate and chic thanks to a slick side part and a little volume.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images For BAFTA Los Angeles
We'll never forget when Emma Watson chopped her strands into a daring, super short cut. Slicked back and side parted, her sleek hair and daring eye makeup made for an edgy and gorgeous combination. 

Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
The (unofficial) queen of the pixie cut, Halle Berry, has let her usually close-cropped cut go a little long. We love her windswept, subtly highlighted strands.

Photo: PIERRE ANDRIEU/AFP/Getty Images

