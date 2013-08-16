Want to Try a Pixie Cut? Here’s What You Need to Know

While the pixie may seem like an easy wash-and-go cut, it’s not a style that will suit everyone. From hair type to budget, there are a lot of things to keep in mind before making such a drastic change. Wondering if the pixie is the right haircut for you? Several celebrity stylists reveal what you should consider before taking the plunge.

Seek Someone Who Specializes in Cropped Styles

“If you see someone with a short haircut that you love, ask them for the name of the person that cuts their hair,” says Eugene Smith, senior stylist at Ted Gibson in New York City. This is especially important for ladies with wavy hair as this requires more precision than those with fine, super straight tresses. “If you have wavy to curvy hair, be prepared to put a little effort into it,” he adds. “A pixie cut with straight hair, on the other hand, tends to be effortless.”

Shy? Think Twice

Wallflowers, be warned. The pixie cut is made for those with bold personalities because, as Smith says, “there’s no hair to hide behind.” Also, having a super short cut means knowing how to style it quickly on the go, while putting more emphasis on your other features. “A pixie cut is all about owning the look,” says New York City-based celebrity stylist Angelo David Pisacreta. “There is a sense of freedom and empowerment of having your hair short and styling it very quickly. Cutting your hair short means more attention will be directed to the face. This is why confidence in owning the look is key in pulling it off.”

Know Your Face Shape

The best way to determine whether the pixie will look amazing on you? Take note of your face shape, an immediate indicator of how short you should go. “Pixie cuts tend to look best on oval, square, and heart-shaped faces,” says Ryan Richman, stylist at Prive Salon. “Women with heart-shaped faces can pull off shorter pixie cuts as it brings attention to the eyes and away from the long jaw line. Additionally, heart-shaped faces tend to have wide foreheads. Adding some side-swept bangs will help narrow it.” If you have a round face, Richman suggests opting for a longer style with some height on top to elongate the face, providing slimming results. Square-faced ladies should ask for soft layers to make the features appear less harsh.

Do the Pixie Test

Another way to determine whether the style will flatter your face is by doing the so-called pixie test. “Pull your hair back in a tight ponytail and see how your face pops with hair off of it and off your neck,” says Ray Salazar of Nelson J Salon in Beverly Hills. Also, take note of your facial features. If they’re on the small size, chances are you’re the right candidate for the pixie. However if your features are larger, your neck is short, or you have a bigger figure, chances are the pixie will only widen your features.

