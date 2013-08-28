Thanks to Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus, “Pixie Cut” Finally Made the Dictionary

Apparently, the publishers of the Oxford English Dictionary are a little behind on current hair trends. The Oxford Dictionaries Online — the website version of the more famous OED — has announced it’s adding a list of new buzzwords, including relatively recent new terms such as “twerk” and “selfie,” but also ones that are so old we’re not sure anyone uses them anymore (“geek chic”? really?). There are a few hair-related words that have made the cut this time around, and we’re surprised that the terms are only just now getting entries. The new words include:

• balayage, n.: a technique for highlighting hair in which the dye is painted on in such a way as to create a graduated, natural-looking effect.

• fauxhawk, n: a hairstyle in which a section of hair running from the front to the back of the head stands erect, intended to resemble a Mohican haircut (in which the sides of the head are shaved).

• pixie cut, n.: a woman’s short hairstyle in which the hair is cropped in layers, typically so as to create a slightly tousled effect.

In a year that had so many major moments for cropped cuts — from Anne Hathaway and Charlize Theron’s short-haired Oscars appearances to Miley’s makeover and Beyoncé’s Instagrammed chop — it was about time “pixie cut” officially entered the vocabulary. And balayage hightlights have enjoyed recent buzz as hairdressers tout them as the more evolved version of ombré (even though colorists have been using the technique for ages).

But fauxhawks? Wasn’t that something David Beckham did five years ago? Our suggestion to the Oxford editors: look into this whole “lob” situation, stat.

