Instant Makeover: A Lip Treatment & Cream Blush In One Little Tube

Occasionally we come across a product that bestows an immediate glow, changing our look (for the better!) in an instant. Since we’d be remiss to keep them to ourselves, we highlight these genius finds in our Instant Makeover series.

After spending a week at the beach, I admit that the products in my makeup bag got little use. While lounging on the sand, the last thing I was thinking about was applying concealer or filling in my brows. However, there was one product that I kept in heavy rotation — Pixi’s Succulent Lip Twin ($18, target.com).

Because this lip moisturizer also doubles as a cheek cream, it’s a one-stop-shop for color on the face. The packaging provides a lip and cheek cream in the cap and a thicker lip balm in the tube packed with vitamin E and shea butter. I applied the balm to my lips for color and to soothe any post-sun dryness. (The balm has aloe vera to soothe sunburn, making it a beach must-have). I used the cream on the apples of my cheeks for some natural-looking color. Unlike other cream blushes that can be sticky, this one is so soft that you don’t feel it at all. Because the last thing you want is thick, melting makeup when you’re at the beach.

