Pixi’s Vitamin C-Infused Makeup Is the Perfect Excuse for Your Next Target Run

It’s not hard to come up with a reason to run to Target. You head there for toilet paper and leave with a sweater, bath bomb and nail polish (just me?). Now, there’s another excuse for your weekly shopping trip. Pixi’s +C Vitamin Collection is a new line of skin-brightening makeup infused with vitamin C. It’s basically a skincare and makeup hybrid for a glowy no-makeup makeup look. These products promise to deliver an even skin tone, rosy lips and flushed cheeks all with ingredients such as vitamin C, turmeric and carrot oil

Pixi has been seriously expanding lately from its iconic Glow Tonic everyone loves for the way it exfoliates and purifies the skin. Now there are even more toners, including a new Collagen Tonic ($29 at Pixi) and Retinol Tonic ($29 at Pixi). The two-in-one ColourTreats +C Vitamin line has similar skin-loving ingredients at Pixi’s ultra-affordable price point. The collection is available on Pixi’s website now and is rolling out in Target stores and online throughout the month. Check out the full collection, below.

This hydrating oil preps skin for makeup. Vitamin C brightens while turmeric provides antioxidant protection and carrot oil hydrates.

This tone-correcting lotion allows you to skip foundation. In addition to vitamin C, there’s ferulic acid for an antioxidant boost and licorice to help even skin tone.

Brighten under your eyes with illuminating pigments and caffeine for depuffing.

Give your lips hydrated shine thanks to vitamin C, jojoba seed oil and vitamin E.

Give skin a natural-looking glow with this antioxident-enriched mineral powder.

