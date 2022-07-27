Everyone on TikTok Is Low Key Using the Same Under-$20 Blush Stick & I Need It

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

There are two types of viral products on TikTok. There’s the one that one or two people post about and it quickly blows up, with video after video of folks saying it’s “literally” the best thing they’ve ever tried. Then, it fizzles out and we don’t hear about it again. On the flip side, there are those slow-burning products you just randomly start noticing everyone is using — and loving. Pixi’s On-the-Glow Blush falls into the latter category. Everyone on my TikTok FYP is looking gorgeous using the cheek-and-lip tint.

Although the blush isn’t new new, more and more on TikTok are discovering it. It comes in three shades: Fleur (a petal pink), Juicy (a tangerine) and Ruby (a deep purple pink). The sheer formula contains hydrating ginseng, aloe vera and fruit extracts so it’s more of a tinted balm than a typical blush. You just need a quick swipe across the face and nose for that sun-kissed look. There’s no blending, no brushes, no real effort. You love to see it.

It’s so popular, that all colors are sold out at Ulta Beauty at the time of publishing. But we found shades at Target and on the brand’s website.

Need some inspo? TikToker @yisurii writes it’s “the prettiest blush” as she applies what looks like shade Fleur. It looks like @hayley.18 is using Juicy to add glow to her skin, while @kennarwood tries them all and writes “LOVE THIS BLUSH!”

Now, if you have enough blush to last pretty much forever, we’ve got a newbie that’s definitely worth trying before TikTok sells it out. Pixie has come out with a bronzer form of the hydrating makeup stick. On-the-Glow Bronze ($18 at Target) has four shades of sun-kissed color. These are just as sheer as On-the-Glow Blush so it’s not for contouring or dramatic bronzing. This is more no-makeup makeup. We’d also love another deeper shade for darker skin tones. But still, they’re so pretty.

With these “moisture sticks” becoming so popular, we’re sure to see more shades down the pipeline. Could highlighters be next? A girl can dream.