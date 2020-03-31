Stay Home and Shop Pixi’s Friends & Family Spring Sale From Your Couch

I don’t know about you but my skin isn’t as magical as I thought it would be by now. Despite not wearing makeup and keeping up with my routine while working from home, my skin is about as stressed out as I am. Pixi’s Friends & Family sale for 2020 comes at the right time. Give your skin an extra dose of love with the brand’s ultra-popular tonics, retinol, serums and eye creams. Feeling more experimental? Pixi has some stellar makeup too that you shouldn’t sleep on.

Pixi products are already pretty affordable and at 20 percent off, even more so. If you’ve always meant to try the best-selling Glow Tonic that uses glycolic acid to exfoliate and smooth skin, now’s the time to grab the big 250mL bottle. You’ll love it. If working from home is putting stress on your skin, the DetoxifEYE hydrogel eye patches are great for puffy eyes and undereye circles. Of course, you can never go wrong with a matte lipstick or hydrating cheek color.

The sale runs from April 1 to April 8. Use code PIXIFAMILY20 to get your 20 percent off. Note the offer excludes Pixi Pretties, gift sets and sale items. Shop some of our favorites, below.

Glow Tonic 100ml

On-the-Glow Blush

LipGlow

+C Vit UnderEye Brightener

+C Vit Priming Oil

