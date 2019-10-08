Pixi’s Biggest Glow Tonic Ever Is Available Online for Only Two Days

If you’re a fan of the cult-popular Pixi Glow Tonic, you probably wish you could buy a bigger size considering the glycolic acid-infused toner is that good and you probably use it up way too quickly. Well, now you have a chance to grab a massive 500mL bottle—double the usual largest size—for Pixi’s 20th anniversary. In fact, the brand is calling October “Glowtober.” Now, if you live in LA or London, you might have seen this oversized bottle. It can typically only be purchased at the Pixi Beauty boutiques in Los Angeles at The Century City Mall or in London. For two days, it’ll be available to everyone.

According to Pixi, more than 500k bottles of Pixi Glow Tonic are sold each year. Fans swear the 5 percent glycolic acid toner wipes away impurities from your pores without feeling harsh, and leaves skin looking brighter. This might be because of the red ginseng and aloe vera that soothes and hydrates skin. Plus, it’s alcohol-free so you don’t have to worry about it drying out your skin.

The 500mL Glow Tonic is only available October 8 and 9 on the Pixi Beauty website for $46. You can also grab a Glow Tonic To Go ($18 value) with any purchase of more than $50 from October 15 to October 20. Your skin will thank you.

