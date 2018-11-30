25 Pixel Tattoo Ideas That’ll Inspire Your Next Ink Job

Luckily, the world that we live in is full of booming creativity. When it comes to tattooing—obviously one of the most permanent versions of art available—there are endless options we’re ready to get inked onto our body for the long run. Most recently, it’s been all about the minimalistic tattoos, matching best friend ink, and unique, in-your-face placement like on the wrist. While those trends have had their moment, it’s time for a new one to hit the scene: pixel tattoos.

Given the fact that essentially everything these days revolves around technology, a pixelated tattoo is an eye-catching way to show your dedication to all things retro. Instead of incredibly clean, simple lines, these old school tattoos feature individual pixels like an old television or video game would have.

When it comes to this tattoo trend, there are so many different directions you can take it in. If you’re someone who grew up pulling all-nighters with your best friends playing Mario Kart and PacMan until your eyes turned red, you’ll truly appreciate the nostalgia that ink inspired by those video games can provide you with. If you were never into video games but really love the era where technology really started to up its game, you can opt for a more general pixelated design like a heart, flower, or your favorite animal.

There are truly endless opportunities when it comes to pixelated tattoos—old-school video game fan or not. We’ve rounded up some of the most unique ideas on the web in the slideshow ahead. Click through to give them a whirl.