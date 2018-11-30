25 Pixel Tattoo Ideas That’ll Inspire Your Next Ink Job

Luckily, the world that we live in is full of booming creativity. When it comes to tattooing—obviously one of the most permanent versions of art available—there are endless options we’re ready to get inked onto our body for the long run. Most recently, it’s been all about the minimalistic tattoos, matching best friend ink, and unique, in-your-face placement like on the wrist. While those trends have had their moment, it’s time for a new one to hit the scene: pixel tattoos.
Given the fact that essentially everything these days revolves around technology, a pixelated tattoo is an eye-catching way to show your dedication to all things retro. Instead of incredibly clean, simple lines, these old school tattoos feature individual pixels like an old television or video game would have.
When it comes to this tattoo trend, there are so many different directions you can take it in. If you’re someone who grew up pulling all-nighters with your best friends playing Mario Kart and PacMan until your eyes turned red, you’ll truly appreciate the nostalgia that ink inspired by those video games can provide you with. If you were never into video games but really love the era where technology really started to up its game, you can opt for a more general pixelated design like a heart, flower, or your favorite animal.
There are truly endless opportunities when it comes to pixelated tattoos—old-school video game fan or not. We’ve rounded up some of the most unique ideas on the web in the slideshow ahead. Click through to give them a whirl.
View this post on Instagram
Pixelated rose 🌹 #annatat #annatattoo #latattoo #losangelestattoo #tattoo #catattoo #californiatattoo #losangelestattooartist #femaletattooartist #singleneedle #singleneedletattoo #geometrictattoo #abstracttattoo #rosetattoo #cubismtattoo #pixeltattoo #pixelatedtattoo #flowertattoo
View this post on Instagram
_ Ｓａｂｅｒｔｏｏｔｈ.nes_ @mockingbird0v0 . . . . #Tattoo #WowTattoo #DarkArtists #Toronto #TorontoTattoo #Equilattera #WMoCT #BlxckInk #Vaporwave #Synthwave #VaporArt #TAOT #InkstinctSubmission #PolandTattoos #Glitch #GlitchArt #GlitchTattoo #Cyberpunk #Retrowave #PixelTattoo #WorldFamousTattooInk #AestheticArt #ContemporaryTattoo #DotWorkers #Tttism #Tattrx #VariousArtists #Ninemag #PolandInk
View this post on Instagram
💬 A e s t h e t i c 💬 thank you Austin! You were a peach, hope all your tattoos goals are achieved, dude! . . . . . #vancitybuzz #vancouver #vancity #eikon #neotraditional #tattoos #stencilpeel #8bittattoo #colortattoos #nerdtattoo #stencil #inkedmag #blackandgreytattoo #pixelated #tattoocommunity #tattoolifestyle #textbubble #sleevetattoo #90skid #kawaiitattoo #pixelart #pixeltattoo #silverbackink #vancouvertattoo #tattooartist #tattooapprentice #traditionaltattoo #westcoastink #fusionink #eternalink
View this post on Instagram
松鼠大戰 🤖️🍎🐿️ 白布tattoo #baibutattoo #tattoo #designs #tattooer #drawing #art #artwork #color #colorful #colorfultattoo #illustration #tattooflash #tattooart #tattoos #tattooist #instatattoo #flashtattoo #classictattoo #funtattoo #colortattoo #kawaii #kawaiitattoo #chipanddale #mosaictattoo #pixeltattoo
View this post on Instagram
It's #tattoosday !!! Are you watching @inkmaster Season 10? This was one of my favorite pixelated tattoos from last week's episode 😍. And we had the amazing experience of meeting @deanna_art this weekend at the @villainarts #phillytattooconvention #philadelphiatattooartsconvention2018 #phillytattooconvention2018 . She is beautiful and so sweet! Which was your favorite from the last episode? . . . . #tattoos #tattoooftheday #tattoosofinstagram #tattoosofig #notmyink #tattootuesday @inkmaster #inkmasterseason10 #pixeltattoo #pixelatedtattoo @deanna_art #iloveteamdj #tattoosofinstagram
View this post on Instagram
If your favorite animal is a pixel T-Rex we will be happy to ink you a selfie of it. #pixeltattoo #gamerink #gamertattoo #tattoo #tattoos #tattoodublin #dublintattoo #dublin #inked #tattooing #tattooed #tattooart #tattoosofinatagram #tattooist #bestofdublin #bestofireland #irishtattoonation #blackhatdublin #wctattoos
View this post on Instagram
Última do RD SUMMIT ❤️. Encerramos o evento com 87 pessoas riscadas, muita experiência pra conta e nota 10 da vigilância sanitária ✨. Obrigada a todos os envolvidos🌹 . Agendamentos e orçamentos apenas por e-mail: nathiink.art@gmail.com . . #finelinetattoo #coffeetattoo #pixeltattoo #milkinktattoo
View this post on Instagram
• h a n d p o k e d • 🔥 первый пиксельный арт нахэндпочен, было нелегко, потому что красный пигмент вредина. ❗️ 4 ноября любая татуха по лоу прайсу (1,5к), потом я немного потеряюсь, но вернусь, так что вэлкам 🌝 #handpoke #handpoketattoo #stickandpoke #stickandpoketattoo #tattooideas #pixel #pixelart #pixeltattoo #tattoopixel #firetattoo #art #tattoospb #spb
View this post on Instagram
Sunflowers pixeleted! There is never to much pixels 💛. #annatat #annatattoo #latattoo #losangelestattoo #tattoo #catattoo #californiatattoo #losangelestattooartist #femaletattooartist #singleneedle #singleneedletattoo #geometrictattoo #abstracttattoo #pixel #pixeltattoo #flower #flowertattoo #sunflower #sunflowertattoo
View this post on Instagram
As insígnias que você respeita!!! Contato: (19)9 8284-0728 . #pixelarttattoo #pixelart #pixeltattoo #pixel #pixel_kids #instapixel #instagram #insta #instagramtattoos #saopaulo #sptattoo #capital #nerdtattoo #geektattoo #gameboy #nintendo #rj #gamerink #videogametatts #inspirationtattoos #tattoo
View this post on Instagram
🍩 8bit is too fun! thank you again, Gillian✌🏽 . . . . . #vancitybuzz #vancouver #vancity #eikon #neotraditional #tattoos #stencilpeel #8bittattoo #colortattoos #nerdtattoo #stencil #inkedmag #donuttattoo #pixelated #tattoocommunity #tattoolifestyle #textbubble #sleevetattoo #90skid #kawaiitattoo #pixelart #pixeltattoo #silverbackink #vancouvertattoo #tattooartist #tattooapprentice #traditionaltattoo #westcoastink #fusionink #eternalink
View this post on Instagram
Rad rose from today. Very happy with this. Thanks to Melanie for coming to me for it. Very fun tattoo. #straightedgetattoowoodstock #straightedgetattooer #straightedgetattoo #girlswithink #color #colortattoo #rose #redrose #flowertattoo #flowers #industryinks #pixels #pixelated #pixeltattoo #borgwat #atlink In the next couple months I’ll be tattooing in #Pensacola #virginiabeach and #Galveston anyone interested in appointments while I’m visiting let me know. Thanks and feel free to share.
View this post on Instagram
In The Moon (@1nthemoon) ❤️ . Kakao_unionway +82 10 5728 3113 __________________________________________________ #Badhands #II #Tattoo #Works #Hongdae #홍대 #Yeonnam_dong #연남동 #연트럴파크 #홍대타투 #linework #drawing #vans #라인워크 #minitattoo #배드핸즈 #타투스타그램 #minitattoo #pixel #art #pixelart #pixeltattoo #tattooist #tattoowork #tattooartist #tattooing #tattoostudio ____________________________________
View this post on Instagram
🌈 P I X E L 🌈 _-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_- Agende sua tattoo pelo whats 11969406879 ou DM _-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_- Gratidão à todos que apoiam e acompanham meu trabalho ! 😉 #tattoo #tatto2me #tattoobr #tatuagensfemininas #zeroonze #fullcolor #rainbow #rainbowtats #rainbowtattoo #pixeltattoo #pixelart #tattooapprentice #tat #jardim_inkart