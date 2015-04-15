Behind-the-Scenes Hair Facts From the Making of ‘Pitch Perfect 2’

If you need a new karaoke go-to because “Party in the USA” is becoming more of a drag than a pick-me-up, you’ll find reassurance in the fact that ‘Pitch Perfect 2,’ the sequel to the movie that made you fall in love with a capella and get really skilled at cup-stacking à la Anna Kendrick, is soon to hit theaters. And with a new movie, not only comes new jams and the addition of a few new stars (hey, Hailee Steinfeld), but a slew of updated beauty looks. You can’t expect these girls to want to wear the same hairstyle for years, can you? The Bellas’ next a capella-off comes out on May 15th, but to give you a preview of what to expect in terms of hairspiration, we caught up with the sequel’s head of the hair department, Cheryl Marks, and talked tresses, from extensions to the biggest hairstyle changes. These behind-the-scenes hair facts are worth a read—check out a few we learned below.

MORE: ‘Pitch Perfect’ Star Brittany Snow Talks Skin Care Multitasking

1. There were A LOT of hair care products used.

Think about how long a movie takes to film, the amount of girls in this flick, and then a ton of takes? It makes sense it would require a hefty amount of goods. “I can’t even wrap my head around the amount of products we used on this movie! There were 10 Bellas and up to 140 characters of every ethnicity. We had to create looks for performance hair as well as regular day looks; and there were 13 stylists fighting the summer humidity. All of that required A LOT of hair product,” says Marks.

2. Humidity was an issue.

You might not have to deal with snow when you’re filming a movie in the summer sun, but humidity clearly still plays an impact on a ‘do, as we all know. So how did it change ‘PP2’? Touch-ups were pertinent! “Touch-ups were a constant need for everyone because of the severe humidity and the performance numbers. But, I would say Hailee Steinfield needed the most consistent touch-ups because of her super, long, wavy extensions,” explains Marks.

3. Extensions were a huge resource.

“Almost all of the Bellas wore extensions. Not only did it add volume and length, but the extensions also held down the hair from expanding in the humidity. We had so many extensions, we actually had a wall of hair in the main trailer!”

4. A key product used was a solid curling wand.

You can’t watch ‘Pitch Perfect’ without noticing the Bellas’ loose tendrils and if you’re in the market for a new hot tool, you’re in luck. Cheryl Marks said that most of the stylists used T3 curling irons. “We found that the irons got hot in a matter of seconds. One of my favorites was the T3 Whirl Trio Interchangeable Styling Wand. With three different sized barrels, it was like having 3 separate tools in one,” she says.

5. You’ll notice a change in styles for Fat Amy.

“I would say Fat Amy has the biggest hair change! She still rocks her signature ponytail, but has a lot of different styles in the movie as well,” explains Marks.

6. Watch out for one symmetrical hair moment for the Bellas

“All of the performance scenes had exciting, creative hair. The hip-hop scene was where we really got to have fun! I also love the symmetry in the high ponies for another one of the big performance scenes,” says Marks who also mentioned it would be the only scene in the movie where the girls all wear the same uniformed look on stage.

7. The hairstyles will reflect the character’s lives.

“We took all of the original characters from the first movie and built on that for ‘Pitch Perfect 2’ hair. The Bellas are seniors now and are ready to face the world as individuals, and their hairstyles definitely reflect that,” explains Marks.

MORE: Get Anna Camp’s 60s Eye Makeup