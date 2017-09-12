Pippa Middleton Chopped Her Hair into the Freshest Fall Lob

Pippa Middleton is saying sayonara to summer with a fresh fall chop. The 34-year-old philanthropist and younger sister of Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton stepped out on Tuesday sporting a killer shoulder-length lob, while riding her bike in London.

Dressed casually in a plaid flannel button-up and black skinny jeans, Pippa was photographed hopping onto her bike as her newly short hair tossed in the wind. Though it’s hard to tell for sure, we suspect that Pippa might also have touched up her hair color with super-subtle honey-blonde highlights.

Pippa isn’t the only Middleton who has recently got in on the lob game. In June, her older sister Kate turned heads when she attended Wimbledon in London with a flouncy shoulder-length chop, proving that the bob/lob game isn’t just sweeping Hollywood, but also the royal family. Just saying: Don’t be surprised if you wake up to news of Prince Harry’s new lob any day now.