Pippa Middleton Inspires New Butt-Lifting Surgery

Move over, Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé and Jessica Alba. Our friends at Stylelist told usPippa Middleton is the new ideal for U.K. women who want a tighter, firmer bottom.

The Daily Star reports that since the 27-year-old performed her duties as maid of honor when her sister Duchess Catherine Middleton said “I do” to Prince William last month, British cosmetic surgeons have seen a 60 percent increase in butt-lifting procedures.

A leading cosmetic surgery clinic has even coined the popular treatment “The Pip Package Perfect Posterior.” It can cost up to $12,000.

“We are now seeing scores of female clients seeking the perfect bottom. A few years back everyone wanted the Jennifer Lopez look but now everyone asks for a bottom like Pippa’s–curvy but not too peachy,” said Lesley Khan of London’s Harley Street Skin Clinic.

From handbags to self-tanners and now butt-lifting surgery, we wonder what craze Pippa Middleton will spark next. Would you go under the knife for a "perfect" backside?



