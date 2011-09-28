The Pippa Middleton Butt Complex: One Woman’s Surgery Story

We’ve spoken before about the rising popularity of Pippa Middleton’s butt, with Facebook groups formed and a plastic surgery procedure named after her. But now, there are actually real women running in droves to their plastic surgeons’ offices to get replicas of Pippa’s butt.

Good Morning America followed one woman as she went through the “Pippa Butt Lift” for a bit of a boost in her rear. Christina Valdez was looking for a butt that wasn’t “too round,” which is the claim to fame of Pippa’s behind, and her plastic surgeon noted that 80 percent of his procedures are now butt lifts and 20 percent of those are Pippa lifts.

The Pippa lift uses liposuction to take fat from the stomach and put it into the butt. The before and after photos from the Good Morning America video are honestly shocking — Valdez had to gain weight for the surgery since new fat is easier to place in different areas of the body, and her resulting “after” results look as if she’s an entirely new woman.

Valdez (and the reporter doing the interview) noted that she still has trouble sitting for long periods and there is a chance that her rear will end up shrinking. Would you consider getting a butt lift, and if so would you ever want to mimic someone else’s rear, such as Pippa’s?

