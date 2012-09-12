Pin-Up, Superhero Look at Betsey Johnson Spring 2013

Backstage at Betsey Johnson was a typical full-blown party complete with pink dresses, balloons, and black and pink confetti for an 80’s prom theme. Johnson celebrated her Spring 2013 line as well as her 70th birthday (she must be lying). It was not surprising that makeup artist Gato for Maybelline played with color and created a look that was part pin-up and part comic superhero.

Gato used Master Precise Eyeliner to create bold eyebrows and thick liner around the eyes. Then he used several layers of Falsies Flared Mascara. A yellow pigment was applied in the middle and he finished the eyes by mixing Color Tattoo shadows in Too Cool and Audacious Asphalt to create a silver that he painted on the inner and outer part of the eyes.

For the “cartoon” lips Gato used Color Sensational Lipcolor in Very Cherry and topped it with red glitter. The creamy texture of the lipstick allowed the glitter to easily stick on the lips. Five minutes before the show Gato applied gloss over the glitter for extreme shine. “It’s very natural, very easy to do, and you can use it everyday,” Gato said as he laughed. “This is the great thing about working with Betsey, she can be really into her work and it’s not just commercial makeup to show a collection. It’s more fun and creative.”

The look was completed with a diamond held with eyelash glue by the corner of the mouth for a Cindy Crawford mole and Dream Bouncy Blush on the apples of the cheeks. The hair was crimped all over to go along with the ’80s look.