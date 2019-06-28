According to Pinterest, These Trending Products Will Dominate Summer

Scroll To See More Images

When you have no idea whether to invest in a beauty product or not, an expert-level cosign can make all the difference. For some of us, it’s as simple as a famous makeup artist or celebrity who knows her way around a makeup brush set (I’m looking at you, Rihanna). For others, it may be an overwhelming amount of product reviews. Right now, I’m not seeking out either. Instead, I’m working smarter, not harder, by seeing what summer makeup Pinterest users are saving to their boards.

Understandably so, searching for products can quickly take you down a rabbit hole if you’re not focused on the task at hand. So before you drive yourself crazy and spend more money than you need to, I got an insider’s list of the six products to have the most increase in searches between last summer and now. There’s a satisfying mix of finds that cater to different budgets, makeup styles, and when combined, create a makeup look that wouldn’t take painfully long to apply.

The British beauty expert is renowned for her work with clients including Amal Clooney, Penelope Cruz, and Emily Ratajkowski, due in part to her next-level, namesake products. The most popular products, including my personal favorite Flawless Filter, deliver that red carpet glow with little effort and as of late, this versatile, nude pink lippie tops the list.

It should come as no surprise that Rihanna’s beyond-successful makeup line is a Pinterest fave. Though her most recent release is a trio of ultra-neon eyeliners and satin lipstick, it’s her creamy, crease-proof concealer that continues to sell like hot cakes. I think an expansive shade range–50 to be exact–may have something to do with it.

Neon eyeshadow searches are up a whopping +842%, and this expansive palette covers the gamut of shades that are all bright, but offer variety. Hill herself helped created each and every color, all of which come in either a matte, shimmer, satin, foil, or glitter finish.

Pinterest users have clearly discovered the joy of a two-fer. This affordable vegan foundation and concealer is available in 24 shades and dries down into a demi-matte finish that won’t settle into creases or fine lines. It can also be used to highlight and contour.

Rosy cheeks are out, but a barely-there, pinched flush of color definitely is. This underrated, clean beauty staple is available in 7 different shades that blends into the skin flawlessly. And it’s an especially smart pick for those with sensitive skin.

If you want an ultra-black finish without the clump, this is the drugstore favorite that Pinterest can’t get enough of. It’s renowned for not only its staying power, but the ability to create lash-by-lash separation as you apply.

