The Best Long Hair Inspiration to Pin Right Now

How come it’s always the week after you’ve cut your hair that you start bookmarking—or, if you’re us, Pinning—long hairstyles to try out? It’s like the whole we-want-what-can’t-have phenomenon has no mercy, and now you’re just torturing yourself as you long for your hair to finally make it past your chest.
MORE: 30 Fresh Fall Hairstyles to Wear Right Now
But this time, you’re really growing out your hair: You’re armed with a solid wash-out mask, a good heat-protectant, and a diet full of foods that’ll extend last year’s lob a few extra inches before the holidays. Ahead, 50 pieces of Pin-worthy long hair inspiration to keep you from chopping off your hair again.
MORE: 25 Insane Braids That Are Fully Unattainable (But Still Fun to Look At)