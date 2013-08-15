10 Pinterest Hairstyles Perfect For Fall

Are you looking for Pinterest Hairstyles For Summer instead?

As much as we love our go-to summer hairstyles, with fall approaching and back-to-school sales abundant, we’re starting to itch for some new looks to spice up the summer mix. And after a few long, hot months, there’s nothing fresher than hair actually on your neck. We know, it suddenly feels like a strange, new concept, but we’re all about exploring new horizons and breaking down boundaries. So with that in mind, we took to Pinterest in search of some hair inspiration to accompany the biggest fall beauty trends.

We came up with braids, buns, ponies and just about every other hairstyle under the sun. Braids add freshness to hair down styles and novelty when hidden in buns and tails, and best of all, once you have the basics down they’re just about the easiest things to do. Second best of all, most look great with gritty, roughed up hair, which is the most fall texture of all to us. Click through for some ideas to look forward to, or throw caution to the wind and go for them now.

