10 Pinterest Hairstyles for Homecoming

Going back to school can be exciting and all, but the real fun comes when homecoming pops up. Between the football game, the dance and the seemingly endless amount of Spirit Week activities surrounding homecoming, it’s a hard time of year to top. Plus, if you’re anything like us, you’ve been planning your outfits and hairstyles for weeks already, and you probably need a new hairstyle each day.

To give you hairstyle inspiration for everything from spirit week to the big game to the homecoming dance, we’ve pulled together 10 hairstyles that will have you looking fresh and fancy all week long. Take a peek at some of our favorite homecoming hairstyles above and tell us which styles you’ll be wearing to cheer on the home team in the comments below!

More From Beauty High:

Last Minute Tips: Prom Hair and Makeup Edition

10 Pinterest Hairstyles Perfect for Fall

Homecoming Hair: The Styles You Need For the Big Night