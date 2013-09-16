10 Pinterest Hairstyles for Homecoming

Going back to school can be exciting and all, but the real fun comes when homecoming pops up. Between the football game, the dance and the seemingly endless amount of Spirit Week activities surrounding homecoming, it’s a hard time of year to top. Plus, if you’re anything like us, you’ve been planning your outfits and hairstyles for weeks already, and you probably need a new hairstyle each day.
To give you hairstyle inspiration for everything from spirit week to the big game to the homecoming dance, we’ve pulled together 10 hairstyles that will have you looking fresh and fancy all week long. Take a peek at some of our favorite homecoming hairstyles above and tell us which styles you’ll be wearing to cheer on the home team in the comments below!
This milkmaid braid with face framing pieces is the perfect medium between stylish and sophisticated.
Image via Cara Loren
Photo:
Cara Loren
For a night full of dancing with friends, sometimes an updo can be your best friend. Forget worrying about fixing your hair every five minutes and focus on how much fun you're having with this stylish chignon hairstyle.
Image via Halcyon Style Blog
Photo:
Halcyon Style Blog
Whether you go for a leather bow or opt for a smaller printed version, pick up a hair bow in your school's colors to support the home team!
Image via My Fashion My World
Photo:
My Fashion My World
Give your half-up hairstyle some extra volume by teasing the crown and finishing the style with an extra long ribbon in your football team's colors.
Image via The Trend Report
Photo:
The Trend Report
Dress it up or dress it down, just don't get dressed without this metal ponytail cuff. We love that you can easily wear this to the big homecoming game or the dance and immediately look like the chicest girl in school.
Image via The Style Spy
Photo:
The Style Spy
If the big game is at night, you'll be glad you have a stylish headscarf that can keep your ears warm. Opt for a knit version if your body tends to run cold, or go for a printed silk version for a pop of fun in an otherwise monochromatic outfit.
Image via Etsy
Photo:
Etsy
Ditch the overdone curls and typical homecoming hairstyles in favor of an updated fishtail braid with some face framing pieces. Not only is this hairstyle flattering, but you're also almost guaranteed to be the only one at the dance with this look.
Image via The Barefoot Blonde
Photo:
Barefoot Blonde
Are you most school spirited? Pick up some hair chalk in your school's coloring for a temporary hair color with maximum impact.
Image via Free People
Photo:
Free People
If you want the fishtail look without the complicated technique, try this twisted ponytail that looks just as sophisticated with just a hint of romance.
Image via Twist Me Pretty
Photo:
Twist Me Pretty
If your simple low bun needs a little something extra, go for a classic beaded headband that will accent your homecoming dress.
Image via Etsy
Photo:
Etsy