Pinterest Haircuts: 10 Ideas For Your Hair Makeover

What better way to welcome a new season than to embrace a new haircut? We couldn’t think of a better reason for a makeover, either. No matter whether you’re changing from cold to hot or wet to dry, a small (or big) change in your look will always help to welcome the new season.
Whether you’re looking to cut your hair, grow it out, incorporate some layers, give it a new color or you just need a change in general, we’ve found plenty of inspiration for you. After taking to Pinterest, we’ve pulled together 10 new hair ideas for your new look. Take a look at some of our favorites above and tell us which you’ll be rocking in the comments below!
A tousled look with bangs is perfect for those windy fall days. Plus, to keep things really fun, add in a flower crown.
Image Via Wish
There is something so beautiful about a short, symmetrical bob like this one. It's not for the faint of heart, but it's sure to make a statement.
Image Via Into The Gloss
Embrace that gorgeous ombre color you still have and give your long hair some layers! Texture can make all the difference in a haircut.
Image Via Seams For Desire
Romantic '20s finger waves paired with a deep side part make for a retro chic look. Girls with textured hair can pull of this look wonderfully.
Image Via Hairromance
Adding highlights and lowlights to hair can make a huge difference to your overall appearance. This color is perfect for girls who don't want to commit to a huge change, but still want something new for fall.
Image Via Zipped
A mod pixie cut looks gorgeous with side-swept bangs. Bring on the adorable hair accessories and you have your new fall look.
Image Via Scent Of Obsession
Channel your inner Zooey Deschanel with some full on blunt bangs and long, silky layers.
Image Via Citizen Couture
Middle parts never go out of season, or style for that matter. If you usually go for a side part, switch things up by dividing hair in the center for a fresh look without a drastic change.
Image Via Alex Crabtree
A drastic color change will have you feeling revitalized from the inside out. For the bold, daring ladies, try a fiery red hue for fall.
Image Via Riches For Rags
While cuts make us feel fresh and made over, growing your hair out will take a longer time, but you'll still be changing your look. Opt for some balayage highlights or bangs to keep things feeling new while you're waiting for more length.
Image Via Nat Inside Promises