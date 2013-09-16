Pinterest Haircuts: 10 Ideas For Your Hair Makeover

What better way to welcome a new season than to embrace a new haircut? We couldn’t think of a better reason for a makeover, either. No matter whether you’re changing from cold to hot or wet to dry, a small (or big) change in your look will always help to welcome the new season.

Whether you’re looking to cut your hair, grow it out, incorporate some layers, give it a new color or you just need a change in general, we’ve found plenty of inspiration for you. After taking to Pinterest, we’ve pulled together 10 new hair ideas for your new look. Take a look at some of our favorites above and tell us which you’ll be rocking in the comments below!

More From Beauty High:

10 Pinterest Hairstyles Perfect For Fall

10 of Pinterest’s Best Hairstyles to Survive a Heat Wave

8 Short Bob Hairstyles For a Cropped Cut