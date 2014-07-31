StyleCaster
Pinterest Braids: Hairstyles You’ll Freak Out Over

Augusta Falletta
There are countless ways to braid your hair. From the fishtail to the braided bun to the milkmaid and everything in between, the options are endless. The biggest inspiration for these hairstyles? Pinterest braids, of course. Whether you’re trying to learn how to do a waterfall braid on yourself or you’re looking for a cute braided bun, Pinterest will have plenty of looks for you. Below are some of our favorite Pinterest braids right now. Which will you try?

pinterest braid

Image via Myday.com

A French braid on the top and a fishtail on the bottom, this texturized side braid is the stuff of dreams.

pinterest braid

Image via Barefoot Blonde

Double braid, anyone? Ladies with long hair, get the most out of your length with this gorgeous hairstyle.

pinterest braid

Image via The Freckled Fox

Headed to a festival or on a fun road trip? This bohemian side braid is just disheveled enough to work.

pinterest braid

Image via Twist Me Pretty

Create a crown braid around the back of your head instead of the front, then curl the lengths of your hair to finish off the cool girl style.

missy sue

Image via Missy Sue

Looking for an unusual updo? Try this triple braid into a messy bun on yourself.

pinterest braid

Image via Ruffled Blog

Spice up an otherwise straight, sleek hairstyle with a small braid around the back of your head.

pinterest braid

Image via Skunkboy Blog

A French braid tucked into itself, this cute braided updo is perfect for a formal gown or a day at the beach. Either way, it’s perfect.

