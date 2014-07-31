Pinterest Braids: Hairstyles You’ll Freak Out Over

There are countless ways to braid your hair. From the fishtail to the braided bun to the milkmaid and everything in between, the options are endless. The biggest inspiration for these hairstyles? Pinterest braids, of course. Whether you’re trying to learn how to do a waterfall braid on yourself or you’re looking for a cute braided bun, Pinterest will have plenty of looks for you. Below are some of our favorite Pinterest braids right now. Which will you try?

A French braid on the top and a fishtail on the bottom, this texturized side braid is the stuff of dreams.

Double braid, anyone? Ladies with long hair, get the most out of your length with this gorgeous hairstyle.

Headed to a festival or on a fun road trip? This bohemian side braid is just disheveled enough to work.

Create a crown braid around the back of your head instead of the front, then curl the lengths of your hair to finish off the cool girl style.

Looking for an unusual updo? Try this triple braid into a messy bun on yourself.

Spice up an otherwise straight, sleek hairstyle with a small braid around the back of your head.

A French braid tucked into itself, this cute braided updo is perfect for a formal gown or a day at the beach. Either way, it’s perfect.