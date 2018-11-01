The 11 Best Pink Shampoos and Conditioners to Make Rose Gold Hair Color Last

Picture this: you’re brunette with long, thick hair. You’ve decided to undergo the long process of dyeing the bottom half of your hair pastel pink. You learn, after your first expensive hair appointment, that you can only bleach your hair, and then you have to wait eight-to-twelve weeks to bleach again and then add the color.
Instead of listening, you only wait eight weeks because you’re impatient and want the pink hair everyone seems to have. You book a hair appointment at your usual salon and get consulted on what you want. After five hours in the chair, you leave with bright pink hair. But less than a month later, it fades fast from bright to the pastel shade you wanted to just bleached. You’re left confused and with a dent in your bank account. This is what led to my quest for pink hair-specific shampoos and conditioners.
Thankfully, Urban Outfitters was the first place I discovered a duo that would keep my color in check or dye it pink, though I wish my stylist had told me to grab a bottle or two after my second dye appointment.
“Pinks tend to fade quickly because most of those colors are just color deposits. But on average, the color will start fading after 2 weeks. But you can maintain the color with the help of color-depositing shampoos and conditioners,” says Stephanie Brown, Master Hair Colorist at the Eddie Arthur Salon in New York City.
She also adds that the color-depositing conditioners tend to be very moisturizing, but some color can be hard to get out. So if you’re worried about that happening, mix a little dollop of regular shampoo or conditioner into the product.
With that being said, ahead are products that’ll making your rose gold transition last. What’s even better is a lot of also come in different colors, so if you have purple hair and want to maintain that color, there should be something for you too.
oVertone Pastel Pink Daily Conditioner
This is the first and only product I've ever tried, and it works great! It takes at least two washes to see results, but just use the conditioner anytime you shampoo and leave it in for five or so minutes. It deposits color that would normally wash away in the shower. The conditioner is perfect for maintaining light pink color. oVertone also has a ton of other shades, including "Rose Gold," "Pastel Red," "Pastel Purple" and "Extreme Yellow."
$17 at oVertone
BRITE Organix Make Me Pastel Pink Shampoo
BRITE also has a Make Me Pastel Pink Conditioner, so you can buy the set too. Together, you nourish and wash your hair with a touch of pink added. The color also gets rid of unwanted green tones and helps to maintain already pink-colored hair. If you're blonde, you can also use these products to gradually dye your hair rose. These two are vegan, PETA certified and work best together.
$12.80 each at Ulta Beauty
Celeb Luxury Light Pink Colorwash
For hair that is bleached to palest blonde, this product creates and maintains vivid color. Used as a shampoo, this product gradually turns light hair pink with one wash and the color becomes brighter with each wash. For hair that is dyed pink, this wash is recommended to be used right after your initial dye job, so that color doesn't fade and you get more for your money's worth. Celeb Luxury also has different shades of pink available, including "Rose Gold," "Coral," "Magenta" and "Hot Pink," and they have conditioners too.
$35 at Celeb Luxury
BLEACH London Rosé Shampoo & Conditioner
This British, cruelty-free hair color brand and salon put out their own Rosé Shampoo & Conditioner. It works for undyed blondes or bleached hair, adding a touch of pink, which will also maintain already pink tresses. The formula also eliminates any green tones in already dyed strands. This color is a bit more temporary and will fade by your next wash. All you have to do is leave it in for four minutes, and you've got color, baby!
$7.50 each at Selfridges
Tressa Watercolors Intense Shampoo - Pink
This shampoo allows for a deep deposit of color with the harsh drying effect. The color fades out or can be removed easily. It's meant to maintain and enhance temporary fashion color on prelightened hair, and it's safe on all hair types. All you do is shampoo your hair for three minutes and rinse. As you keep using the product, the color builds for brighter results, so you control how pigmented you want to get!
$17.99 at Brick and Mirror Beauty
Keracolor Color + Clenditioner - Light Pink
Color while you cleanse with this conditioner. It successfully dyes blonde hair pink or maintains an already dyed pink shade. And, as with similar products, the color builds as you keep using. Keracolor also has other fun colors, like "Purple," "Silver," "Platinum," "Hot Pink" and "Copper."
$22 at Keracolor
Jerome Russell Punky Colour 3-in-1 Color Depositing Shampoo and Conditioner Pinktabulous
This three-in-one product maintains and prolongs vibrant hair color. It intensifies color with each wash; however, this product not be in your hair for longer than 3 minutes. Ingredients include hydrolyzed quinoa and verbascum flower extract. Other colors offered from Jerome Russell are "Tealistic," "Rediculous," "Purpledacious" and "Bluemania."
$14.99 at Target
Lee Stafford BLEAch BLondes playFUL PiNK TREaTMENT
While not a shampoo or conditioner, it acts more like a conditioner than anything. It deeply moisturizes the hair while adding a subtle pink tone, and it will fade out in one-to-four washes if not upkept. All you need to do is after shampooing, towel dry your hair, apply to hair, leave for five-to-ten minutes and then rinse out. If you're in the U.K., Boots retails this product.
$22.06 at Zippy Beauty
MUVO Hair Ultra Rose Shampoo & Conditioner
This duo creates light pink for blondes or maintains, for those already rosy. Leave in for one-to-three minutes for soft pink tones and five-to-ten minutes for bright pink ones. The color will also grip better on dry hair.
Find your closest retailer here!
Pure Blends Tempted Intense Color Depositing Conditioner - Pink
This conditioner helps to maintain pink shades and is sodium chloride, sulfate, paraben and gluten-free. Pure Blends also has conditioners in colors like "Red," "Marigold" and "Cherry."
$16 at Amazon
Beyond the Zone Vibrant Color Depositing Conditioner
This is half of what you need to maintain pink strands. The other half is the Color Shotz in Bubble Head Pink. Just combine this conditioner and a premeasured amount of the Color Shotz and color is deposited with every wash. At the same time, your hair is moisturized and pink!
$6.79 at Sally Beauty
