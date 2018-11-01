The 11 Best Pink Shampoos and Conditioners to Make Rose Gold Hair Color Last

Picture this: you’re brunette with long, thick hair. You’ve decided to undergo the long process of dyeing the bottom half of your hair pastel pink. You learn, after your first expensive hair appointment, that you can only bleach your hair, and then you have to wait eight-to-twelve weeks to bleach again and then add the color.

Instead of listening, you only wait eight weeks because you’re impatient and want the pink hair everyone seems to have. You book a hair appointment at your usual salon and get consulted on what you want. After five hours in the chair, you leave with bright pink hair. But less than a month later, it fades fast from bright to the pastel shade you wanted to just bleached. You’re left confused and with a dent in your bank account. This is what led to my quest for pink hair-specific shampoos and conditioners.

Thankfully, Urban Outfitters was the first place I discovered a duo that would keep my color in check or dye it pink, though I wish my stylist had told me to grab a bottle or two after my second dye appointment.

“Pinks tend to fade quickly because most of those colors are just color deposits. But on average, the color will start fading after 2 weeks. But you can maintain the color with the help of color-depositing shampoos and conditioners,” says Stephanie Brown, Master Hair Colorist at the Eddie Arthur Salon in New York City.

She also adds that the color-depositing conditioners tend to be very moisturizing, but some color can be hard to get out. So if you’re worried about that happening, mix a little dollop of regular shampoo or conditioner into the product.

With that being said, ahead are products that’ll making your rose gold transition last. What’s even better is a lot of also come in different colors, so if you have purple hair and want to maintain that color, there should be something for you too.