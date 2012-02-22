Pink Pouts: Quit Being Too Pure For Pink

Lately it seems like everywhere we look, we’re seeing bright pink lips like Blake Lively’s. Whether you’re bold enough to pucker up with a bright pink or you’d rather go with a more subtle shade, we’ve got a lip color just for you. If you’re channeling your inner makeup artist, you may even want to mix two shades together. Either way, your lips will shine.

Flip through the slideshow for some of our favorite hues!