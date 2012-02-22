Pink Pouts: Quit Being Too Pure For Pink

Lately it seems like everywhere we look, we’re seeing bright pink lips like Blake Lively’s. Whether you’re bold enough to pucker up with a bright pink or you’d rather go with a more subtle shade, we’ve got a lip color just for you. If you’re channeling your inner makeup artist, you may even want to mix two shades together. Either way, your lips will shine.
Flip through the slideshow for some of our favorite hues!
Instead of the usual creamy or glossy look, switch things up with this semi-matte formula from NARS.
(NARS Semi Matte Lipstick, $24, narscosmetics.com)
Perfect for a beauty girl on a budget, Revlon's Candy Pink lipstick.
(Revlon ColorBurst Lipstick in Candy Pink, $8.99, drugstore.com)
You'll have to be prepared for a lot of pictures being taken of you when you walk into a room with this color on your kisser!
(Laura Mercier Gel Lip Color in Orchid, $22, lauramercier.com)
Whether you're a girly girl or a laidback lady, this pink is perfect.
(MAC Lipstick in Quick Sizzle, $14.50, maccosmetics.com)
So you want a rosy lips but you're not ready to commit to all day, look-at-me color? That's where this little beauty comes in. Use it alone or on top of your favorite lipstick to change it up a bit.
(Nars Lip Lacquer, $24, narscosmetics.com)
With this tube, you'll get a creamy finish with a lovely color. Not too dark, not too light, but just the perfect shade (the Goldie Locks of lipsticks, if you will).
(Bite Luminous Creme Lipstick, $24, sephora.com)
Birchbox teamed up with Jouer to create the "Birchbox Pink" lip gloss. The more coats of this gloss you put on, the pinker it will get - play around until you find your perfect pout.
(Jouer Moisturizing Lip Gloss in Birchbox Pink, $8, birchbox.com)
For a more sheer look with some conditioning powers, check out this lip sheen from Tarina Tarantino.
(Tarina Tarantino Conditioning Lip Sheen, $22, sephora.com)
Another no-brainer choice for the frugalista is this little wonder from CoverGirl. You'll be spellbound by "Spellbound".
(Covergirl Lip Perfection Lipstick in Spellbound, $6.99, drugstore.com)
Look no further for a flawless matte pink lip - Sephora's got you covered.
(Sephora Maniac Mat Long Wearing Matte Lipstick, $12, sephora.com)