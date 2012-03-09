Best Celeb Looks Of The Week: Powerful Pouts & Soft Smokey Eyes

It was all about classic beauty this week. From perfectly styled curls to subtle pops of color — these celebs knew what they were doing. While many A-list celebs were in Paris this week for fashion week, there was no shortage of beauty looks seen state-side (and even across the pond).
Things we loved this week? The soft smokey eye and a powerful pink lip. Appropriate for all ages and a timeless look, feel free to try these looks at home!
Images via Sipa
This British bombshell has been impressing us lately with her makeup choices especially those pink lips.
The Deschanel sisters really know what they are doing when it comes to the red carpet. Emily is seen here in a taupe smokey eye and perfectly curled locks.
Julianne Moore is a timeless beauty if we've ever seen one. She knows how to complement her fair skin with pink shades and green shadows.
We are so happy to see that Kate has loosened up the eye makeup around her eyes. This soft smokey eye is much more charming.
Not usually our favorite red carpet celeb, Megan Fox seriously stunned us with her soft makeup look and Old Hollywood curls.