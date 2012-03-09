Best Celeb Looks Of The Week: Powerful Pouts & Soft Smokey Eyes

It was all about classic beauty this week. From perfectly styled curls to subtle pops of color — these celebs knew what they were doing. While many A-list celebs were in Paris this week for fashion week, there was no shortage of beauty looks seen state-side (and even across the pond).

Things we loved this week? The soft smokey eye and a powerful pink lip. Appropriate for all ages and a timeless look, feel free to try these looks at home!

