10 Celebrity-Inspired Ways to Wear Pink Lipstick Tonight

As much as we love a classic red or deep plum lip, there’s something inherently fresh about the pink lipstick trend: Even though pink is a classic in the sense that people have been wearing it for decades, there are always fun, new shades and fresh, modern ways to style it.

And though we’d like to call ourselves beauty risk-takers, we’re basically weak creatures of habit who gravitate to our go-to products and colors day after day. So, to avoid wasting the rest of our summer on blah, boring colors, we dug up the ultimate pink lipstick inspo—not just sheer, barely-there pinks, either.

We combed through every red carpet gallery to find the best inspo for every shade of pink lipstick, ranging from fuchsia to blush. And if Zendaya and Lily Collins looking stunning aren’t motivation enough, we also gathered the 10 best pink lipsticks on the market right now, including a drugstore favorite under $10. See all the photos, ahead.