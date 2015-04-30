A Guide to the Perfect Pink Lip For Your Skin

Pink lipstick is like the training wheels for when you’re getting into lip color—like your lips, but better. Considering this inherently girly hue has many complex and varied shades, we find it just as overwhelming as you probably do figuring out how to wear this relatively basic look in a way that’s flattering on our skin tones. Allow us to get mouthy about it with this guide to wearing pink lipstick, as we enlist the help of makeup artist, Jordy Poon, who’s painted the faces of Lily Allen, Katy Perry, and Vanessa Hudgens to name a few.

Makeup: Jordy Poon; Photography: Tiffany Hagler-Geard; Graphics: Rolly Robinson