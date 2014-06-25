Mood Board: Pink Pouts

You know what we love? A good pink lip. We’re not talking the dull, rosy lipstick your aunt’s been wearing since before you were born. We mean the bright, fuchsia pink that’s been popping up everywhere from the red carpet to the runway. Besides the fact that it’s the perfect pairing to the bright summer dresses we’re all wearing, pink lipstick is also just about all you need during the hotter months. Skip the eyeliner and mascara (and even blush!) in favor of a stand out pink pout.

Need a little inspiration? We thought you might, so we put together the mood board above. Celebrities like Solange and Debby Ryan wear their attention grabbing lipstick on the red carpet, while the beauty world brings fuchsia to life on the runways at Diane von Furstenberg and Jeremy Scott, among others. The trick to getting the look just right is to make the pink lip the focal point of your face, keeping the rest of your look simple and natural. Are you going to try out a pink lip? Tell us your favorite option in the comments below!