A Pink Stain for Dark Skin Tones

Lip Color Shown: Maybelline Color Sensational Creamy Matte Lipstick in ‘Mesmerizing Magenta’

Stains are a great option for a step up from casual lip look. You can create the effect with almost any lipstick—just focus the intensity on the inner part of your lip and bleed it outwards (with your fingers) towards the edges for dimension. You can also soften the outline with a bit of foundation too. The only thing about maintaining an authentic lip stain look—forgo a runny lip balm underneath because it’ll just cause the whole thing to blend to some sheer wash of color–not exactly the desired effect.