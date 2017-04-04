StyleCaster
Share

The Best 10 Pink Eyeshadows Literally Anyone Can Pull Off

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Best 10 Pink Eyeshadows Literally Anyone Can Pull Off

by
The Best 10 Pink Eyeshadows Literally Anyone Can Pull Off
20 Start slideshow
Photo: ImaxTree

If there’s one thing this past awards show season gave us—other than a dozen hours of debating worst-dressed celebs with our friends while shoveling Thai food down our throats—is a pretty excellent idea of the new hair and makeup trends that will carry us into the new year. And if you kept up with the 2017 awards show season even slightly, then you definitely noticed that the biggest makeup trend (like, big as in even  Lily Collins, Naomie Harris, and Emma stone were wearing it) was, by far, strawberry-pink eyeshadow.

MORE: You Need to See This Reddit User’s Brilliant Trick for Drying Makeup Brushes

OK, yes, after the burgundy and red eyeshadow trends of 2015 and 2016, respectively, the idea of wearing pink on your lids doesn’t exactly scream “groundbreaking,” but in a world where celebrities rarely take risks in an effort to stay off of worst-dressed lists, a bright-pink smokey eye makes feels incredibly inspirational. And unlike most red-carpet trends that are fully unattainable for mere mortals, every pink smokey eye we saw during awards season was surprisingly easy to wear. No, really.

pink eyeshadow 31 The Best 10 Pink Eyeshadows Literally Anyone Can Pull Off

Getty Images

The key to pulling of pink eyeshadow without looking like you’ve been hit with an allergy attack and a dose of pink eye is to tone down any redness on your skin with a creamy concealer and foundation—the pink on your eyes should be the only pink on your face—then layer on warm- and cool-toned eyeshadows for hazy depth. First, swipe a copper-y bronze eyeshadow across the lid, like Kat Von D’s Metal Crush Eyeshadow in Synergy, to create a warm base, then blend two shades of red-pink eyeshadow over the eyelid and through the crease, like NYX Cosmetics’ Hot Singles Eyeshadow in Heat and Urban Decay Eyeshadow in Midnight Cowboy. Easy, right?

OK, yeah, it still sounds daunting, but trust us when we say literally anyone can pull of this look. And to get you inspired, we rounded up our favorite 10 celebs of the entire awards season who mastered pink eyeshadow, without looking sick. So go ahead and try the look for yourself, because trust us when we say that pink eyeshadow isn’t going away any time soon.

MORE: Finally—Here is The BEST Foundation for Your Skin Tone

0 Thoughts?
1 of 20
Lily Collins
Lily Collins

At the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Photo: Getty Images
Stila Eye Shadow Pan in Compact in Shell
Stila Eye Shadow Pan in Compact in Shell

Stila Eye Shadow Pan in Compact in Shell, $18; at Stila

Photo: Stila
Naomie Harris
Naomie Harris

At the 89th Annual Academy Awards

Photo: Getty Images
Anastasia Beverly Hills Eyes Shadow Singles in China Rose
Anastasia Beverly Hills Eyes Shadow Singles in China Rose

Anastasia Beverly Hills Eyes Shadow Singles in China Rose, $12; at Anastasia Beverly Hills

Photo: Anastasia Beverly Hills
Emma Stone
Emma Stone

At the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Photo: Getty Images
Urban Decay Eyeshadow in Midnight Cowboy
Urban Decay Eyeshadow in Midnight Cowboy

Urban Decay Eyeshadow in Midnight Cowboy, $19; at Urban Decay

Photo: Urban Decay
Karrueche Tran
Karrueche Tran

At the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Photo: Getty Images
Nars Shimmer Eyeshadow in Fathom
Nars Shimmer Eyeshadow in Fathom

Nars Shimmer Eyeshadow in Fathom, $26; at Nars

Photo: Nars
Elizabeth Olsen
Elizabeth Olsen

At Marie Claire's 2017 Image Maker Awards

Photo: Getty Images
Bobbi Brown Shimmer Wash Eyes Shadow in Petal
Bobbi Brown Shimmer Wash Eyes Shadow in Petal

Bobbi Brown Shimmer Wash Eyes Shadow in Petal, $25; at Bobbi Brown

Photo: Bobbi Brown
Ruth Negga
Ruth Negga

At the 89th Annual Academy Awards

Photo: Getty Images
Kat Von D Metal Crush Eyeshadow in Synergy
Kat Von D Metal Crush Eyeshadow in Synergy

Kat Von D Metal Crush Eyeshadow in Synergy, $21; at Sephora

Photo: Kat Von D
Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt

At the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

Photo: Getty Images
NYX Hot Singles Eye Shadow in Heat
NYX Hot Singles Eye Shadow in Heat

NYX Hot Singles Eye Shadow in Heat, $4.50; at Sephora

Photo: NYX
Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel

At the 89th Annual Academy Awards

Photo: Getty Images
Makeup For Ever Artist Shadow Eyeshadow and Powder Blush in Dark Purple Pink
Makeup For Ever Artist Shadow Eyeshadow and Powder Blush in Dark Purple Pink

Makeup For Ever Artist Shadow Eyeshadow and Powder Blush in Dark Purple Pink, $21; at Sephora

Photo: Makeup For Ever
Tinashe
Tinashe

At the 59th Annual Grammy Awards

Photo: Getty Images
Maybelline Expert Wear Eyeshadow Singles in Pink Wink
Maybelline Expert Wear Eyeshadow Singles in Pink Wink

Maybelline Expert Wear Eyeshadow Singles in Pink Wink, $3.99; at Target

Photo: Maybelline
Lea Michele
Lea Michele

At the 59th Annual Grammy Awards

Photo: Getty Images
Sephora Collection Color Eyeshadow in Red Carpet
Sephora Collection Color Eyeshadow in Red Carpet

Sephora Collection Color Eyeshadow in Red Carpet, $10; at Sephora

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Street-Style Guide to Spring Sandals

The Street-Style Guide to Spring Sandals
  • Lily Collins
  • Stila Eye Shadow Pan in Compact in Shell
  • Naomie Harris
  • Anastasia Beverly Hills Eyes Shadow Singles in China Rose
  • Emma Stone
  • Urban Decay Eyeshadow in Midnight Cowboy
  • Karrueche Tran
  • Nars Shimmer Eyeshadow in Fathom
  • Elizabeth Olsen
  • Bobbi Brown Shimmer Wash Eyes Shadow in Petal
  • Ruth Negga
  • Kat Von D Metal Crush Eyeshadow in Synergy
  • Emily Blunt
  • NYX Hot Singles Eye Shadow in Heat
  • Jessica Biel
  • Makeup For Ever Artist Shadow Eyeshadow and Powder Blush in Dark Purple Pink
  • Tinashe
  • Maybelline Expert Wear Eyeshadow Singles in Pink Wink
  • Lea Michele
  • Sephora Collection Color Eyeshadow in Red Carpet
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share