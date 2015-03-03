Pink Eyeshadow Is The Perfect Pre-Spring Color

Not for nothing, but pink eyeshadow has been around for a while. We know this, you know this; it’s always been there, sitting on the shelf. Maybe you didn’t pick it up because you don’t want to look like you have conjunctivitis. The great thing about wearing pink on your eyes is that the spectrum ranges from a pale wash to an intensely vibrant shade—you could find a pink shadow look to compliment literally any style.
Start sheer and work your way to bolder colors and bolder placement. The wearability of pink eyeshadow has a lot to do with what else you wear it with. Using it as a light shimmer to compliment a smokey eye, or as a sheer blend of pale pink is probably the tame way to go. When you get a bit more adventurous, prime your eyes and dive into some more vibrant shades. One subtle way to wear a vivid pink is by wetting an angled liner brush before dipping it into the shadow pan and drawing a cat-eye on. The color gets the attention but the sleek line always makes your makeup look polished.
Another perk of pink eyeshadow is that they can sometimes double as blush. If you’re still drawing a blank, take a look at some of these shadows and looks for inspiration. Spring might be a ways away, but there’s no reason you can’t pop on a bright, cheerful shade in anticipation.
A metallic coral-to-magenta sunset ombre like this on your eye is worth the struggle because it just looks SO COOL. For those who can't decide on a pink, why not try a whole range at once?
NARS' Dual Intensity shadows are named as such because they can be worn dry for anything from a sheer wash to a satiny, opaque look, OR you can use a wet shadow brush for a dramatically pigmented look.
(NARS Dual Intensity Eyeshadow in Phoebe, $29 at Sephora)
Maybelline's Color Tattoo shadows are great for a quickie smudge here and there. You can use your fingers to dab on this pretty pale frosted pink in your eyes' inner corners for a highlighter, or wash it over your lid for a soft, shimmery look.
(Maybelline Eye Studio Color Tattoo Metal Eyeshadow in "Inked In Pink," $6.99 at Ulta)
Have you ever tried to do a smokey eye with pink? If not, let this be an example of how awesome that would look.
Hourglass' Modernist eyeshadow palettes are being hailed as the dreamiest of eyeshadow palettes—the colors, the formula, the packaging—they've got this whole eyeshadow palette thing DOWN. This one, in Monochrome, has the prettiest washes of dusty pink colors, including all the contrasting colors to create the prettiest soft smokey pink eye that stays put all day.
(Hourglass Modernist Eye Shadow Palette in "Monochrome," $58 at Nordstrom)
This is probably the easiest way to wear pink eyeshadow for the adventurous beginner. Choose a mid-toned pink shade and blend all over the lid and a bit above the crease. It's a hazy but dreamy wash of color.
A little shimmer goes a long way. Gold over pink, for instance, looks stunning for a fun party look.
To get that perfect iridescent, shimmery pink color, Inglot has their pure pigment pots, which have some of the most densely pigmented colors you can find in a loose powder. This one, #50, is the perfect gold pink that when applied looks iridescently gold or pink depending on how the light hits it.
(Inglot AMC Pure Pigment Shade 50, $14 at Inglotusa.com)
When you are making a statement, pink on pink does the trick. A bright fuchsia shadow all over the lid up to the brow, with a shimmery, reddish pink liner around the rim of your eyes is definitely an attention-getter.
Make Up For Ever's pigments you can trust to have high color payoff, so this pink here is pretty much what you'll get on your eyes with a generous swipe. This is certainly a great party go-to color, but nonetheless, is a great color option for anytime you want to make a statement.
(Make Up For Ever Artist Shadow in "858 Flamingo", $21 at Makeupforever.com)
A translucent shimmer of pink on your eyelids and underneath is the prettiest for a soft effect. It's flattering on pretty much anyone, given the right shade and best of all, super easy to do. You just dust a pale peachy pink shadow all over your eyelid and along your lower lashline, and then pop a champagne-colored highlighter in the inner corners for a bright-eyed look.
Urban Decay seems to have the LOCK on desirable palettes, and who can blame them when they come with as many gorgeous useable shades at this, their Naked 3 palette? With enough shades to create a myriad of lovely rose-gold eye looks, you'll get plenty of playtime with this palette.
(Urban Decay Naked 3 Palette, $54 at Sephora)