Pink Eyeshadow Is The Perfect Pre-Spring Color

Not for nothing, but pink eyeshadow has been around for a while. We know this, you know this; it’s always been there, sitting on the shelf. Maybe you didn’t pick it up because you don’t want to look like you have conjunctivitis. The great thing about wearing pink on your eyes is that the spectrum ranges from a pale wash to an intensely vibrant shade—you could find a pink shadow look to compliment literally any style.

Start sheer and work your way to bolder colors and bolder placement. The wearability of pink eyeshadow has a lot to do with what else you wear it with. Using it as a light shimmer to compliment a smokey eye, or as a sheer blend of pale pink is probably the tame way to go. When you get a bit more adventurous, prime your eyes and dive into some more vibrant shades. One subtle way to wear a vivid pink is by wetting an angled liner brush before dipping it into the shadow pan and drawing a cat-eye on. The color gets the attention but the sleek line always makes your makeup look polished.

Another perk of pink eyeshadow is that they can sometimes double as blush. If you’re still drawing a blank, take a look at some of these shadows and looks for inspiration. Spring might be a ways away, but there’s no reason you can’t pop on a bright, cheerful shade in anticipation.

