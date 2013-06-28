Best of the Week: P!NK’s Colored Eyeliner, Janelle Monae’s Bold Red Lips and More!

When warmer weather graces us with it’s presence, we want nothing more than to celebrate it. What better way to do this than with some brilliant color? COVERGIRL’s newly released Flamed Out Collection has some haute hues that allow you to showcase your creativity and welcome the change in weather with bold color. P!NK knows how to rock a bold look really well and shows it off perfectly with colored liner from the Flamed Out Collection. A matching lip and manicure can be a perfect pop of color, just like Janelle Monae’s bold choice of radiant red. From pink to turquoise, gold to lime green and more, Flamed Out is the perfect way to ring in summer.
Take a cue from some of our favorite COVERGIRLs showing off summer’s hottest trends in the slideshow above, from colored liner to bold lips, and let us know if you’ll be rocking these looks this summer in the comments below!
For more information about our relationship with COVERGIRL click here: cmp.ly/3
P!NK creates a "Flamed Out" eye look incorporating the bright eye trend with the Flamed Out Shadow Pot, Pencil and Mascara.
Photo:
Pink for Cover Girl.
Create a complete "Flamed Out" look with a COVERGIRL Flamed Out Shadow Pot, Shadow Pencil and Mascara.
(COVERGIRL Flamed Out Collection, COVERGIRL.com)
Photo:
Flamed Out Bundle, Cover Girl.
Janelle Monae knows how to go bold with a rockin' red lip and a manicure to match. You can't go wrong with a matching lip and mani duo!
(COVERGIRL Queen Lip Stick, $5.59, Drugstore.com)
Photo:
Janelle Monae for Cover Girl.
Creamy color and bold definition comes in ten different shades with COVERGIRL's Flamed Out Shadow Pencil to create a bright eye look for the spring and summer.
(COVERGIRL Flamed Out Shadow Pencil, $10.99, COVERGIRL.com)
Photo:
Flamed Out Shadow Pencils, Cover Girl.
Curve your lashes up and out, and get the bold lashes you're looking for. Water resistant or not, it's the perfect addition to the Flamed Out look.
(COVERGIRL Flamed Out Mascara, $9.90, COVERGIRL.com)
Photo:
Flamed Out Mascara, Cover Girl.
Take some advice from the Queen herself, and rock a lip and nail combination from COVERGIRL that matches your mood.
(COVERGIRL Outlast Stay Brilliant Nail Gloss, $3.99, Drugstore.com)
Photo:
Queen Latifah for Cover Girl.
Flamed Out Shadow Pencil and Pot together is perfection for a brightly colored and on trend look. Try out two different colors for the ultimate pop of color on the eyes.
(COVERGIRL Flamed Out Shadow Pot, $9.99, COVERGIRL.com)
Photo:
Flamed Out Shadow Pot and Pencil, Cover Girl.