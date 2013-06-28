Best of the Week: P!NK’s Colored Eyeliner, Janelle Monae’s Bold Red Lips and More!

When warmer weather graces us with it’s presence, we want nothing more than to celebrate it. What better way to do this than with some brilliant color? COVERGIRL’s newly released Flamed Out Collection has some haute hues that allow you to showcase your creativity and welcome the change in weather with bold color. P!NK knows how to rock a bold look really well and shows it off perfectly with colored liner from the Flamed Out Collection. A matching lip and manicure can be a perfect pop of color, just like Janelle Monae’s bold choice of radiant red. From pink to turquoise, gold to lime green and more, Flamed Out is the perfect way to ring in summer.

Take a cue from some of our favorite COVERGIRLs showing off summer’s hottest trends in the slideshow above, from colored liner to bold lips, and let us know if you’ll be rocking these looks this summer in the comments below!

