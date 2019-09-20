The Best Summer Fruit for Your Fall Beauty Routine

It’s like we blinked and pineapple beauty products popped up from a dozen of our favorite brands. But it’s not just a trendy ingredient that evokes SpongeBob SquarePants references and comes in cute packaging. Pineapple extract is actually full of alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs), which chemically exfoliate skin and make your face glow. Pineapple is a natural source of vitamin C, a potent antioxidant that can balance skin tone, as well as reduce hyperpigmentation and the signs of aging. Plus, pineapple features naturally occurring lactic acid—possibly the most gentle chemical exfoliant out there. Say goodbye to facial irritation.

If you have dull skin, congested pores or uneven surface texture, you might want to incorporate a pineapple-infused beauty product into your routine. Below, we’ve rounded up 10 exfoliators, lotions, serums, cleansers, and more full of the citrus fruit, as well as other skin-loving ingredients. Look for hyaluronic acid and vitamin E for even more skin benefits.

Herbivore Brighten Pineapple Enzyme + Gemstone Instant Glow Mask

Fruit enzymes (including your new BFF pineapple), rice powder and micronized Brazilian tourmaline gemstone work to exfoliate and illuminate skin for that lit-from-within glow.

$48 at Sephora

Glow Recipe Pineapple-C Bright Serum

Not only does this pineapple-infused serum brighten the skin but it also smooths rough texture. The addition of skin-soothing chamomile makes it great for those with sensitive skin.

$49 at Sephora

Too Faced Pineapple Glow Moisturizing and Brightening Face Mask

Give your skin a boost of radiance with both pineapple extract and lactic and glycolic acids. Prickly pear extract provides hydration and calms redness.

$25.20 at Ulta

Pacifica Pineapple Bubbles Clarifying Bubble Mask

Bubble masks are just fun and this one, with pineapple and clay, helps bust through clogged pores and stuck blackheads.

$15 at Ulta

Odacité Bioactive Rose Gommage Pineapple + Hyaluronic Acid Peel

This rose-scented exfoliating gel is basically like a facial treatment at home. Pineapple extract works to exfoliate and brighten while hyaluronic acid locks in moisture leaving skin baby soft.

$62 at Nordstrom

Marc Jacobs Youthquake Hydra-Full Retexturizing Gel Creme

Those with dry or combination skin will love the way this moisturizer hydrates and plumps skin overnight. Pineapple enzymes retexturize and hyaluronic acid holds in moisture.

$59 at Sephora

Kiehl’s Pineapple Papaya Facial Scrub

This more traditional scrub is made with natural exfoliants including Luffa Cylindrica fruit and apricot seed powder to remove dead skin cells for softer skin.

$28 at Kiehl’s

Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment

Polish dull skin with lactic acid and fruit enzymes—papaya, pineapple and pumpkin. Even with such a spa-like exfoliation, fans of this treatment swear it doesn’t dry out your skin.

$85-$175 at Sephora

Karuna Exfoliating Treatment Masks

Lemon-derived citric acid and pineapple extract exfoliate while peptides, hyaluronic acid and antioxidants work to smooth and tone skin.

$28 (for four masks) at Dermstore

Juice Beauty Exfoliating Cleanser

A fresh blend of certified organic pineapple enzymes and soothing aloe vera juices cleanse skin and leave it feeling clean and hydrated.

$25 at Ulta

