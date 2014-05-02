Pin-Up Hairstyles That You’ll Love Doing Yourself

We love a good braided hairstyle, and of course we try to get beach waves whenever we can, but sometimes, all you want is a cool vintage hairstyle for a special occasion. Enter pin-up hairstyles, the retro looks that are still making waves today with singers and beauty bloggers alike. The look is notably more intricate than a simple sock bun, but when done right, pin-up hairstyles look amazing — and they guarantee your friends will Instagram your look.

What’s the best way to learn how to do a pin-up hairstyle? To watch YouTube tutorials, of course. Below are three amazing videos for the style, including half-up, an updo with a bandana, and the classic victory roll style. Watch these tutorials and learn how to get the pin-up look at home!

MORE: 50 Beauty Vloggers on YouTube You Should Subscribe To

Kayley Melissa takes you through this cute 1940s-50s half-up, half-down hairstyle, plus gives you a makeup tutorial, too. If you’re aiming for a rockabilly look that works for gorgeous long hair, this is the one for you.

YouTube vlogger Kandee Johnson put together a tutorial for the classic Rosie the Riveter look, and we completely love the pin-up updo with the bandana.

It’s hard to tell which we love more: PinupDollAshleyMarie’s pin-up hairstyle, or her flaming red hair. Either way, the girl makes a good tutorial.