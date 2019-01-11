Actual Proof That You Can Pull Off Pigtails as An Adult Without Looking Dated

Scroll To See More Images

This year’s expert-approved hair forecast included updated versions to classic styles like the bob and throwback accessories like the scrunchie. To be honest, we’re never surprised to see recycled trends because one, they’re versatile and two, they’re relatively easy for anyone to pull off. And up until now, we left very few looks outside of this illustrious group, including anything to do with pigtail hair.

Let’s be real: for most of us, our introduction to this ‘do was likely the eve of an elementary school picture day when all styling duties were left to a grown-up who made hair decisions for us. We weren’t sure about what was happening on top of our head, but we soon found out it was a go-to for pretty much any occasion. And now, it’s hard to associate pigtails with anything but that time period in our lives. Today, it’s not a hairstyle you resort to, like ever, unless you’ve got quick errands to run or let a little cousin play with your hair after Thanksgiving dinner.

However, as our hair repertoire expands and we start to step outside our comfort zone, we find ourselves wondering if we’ve underestimated pigtails as adults. After all, when you start scrolling Instagram or paying closer attention to red carpets during Fashion Week or awards season, it becomes pretty clear that there’s actually plenty of stylish ways to pull them off.

So if you’re anything like us and almost ready to give this childhood classic the chance it truly deserves, here are 11 A-list-approved ways to do it.

Alexa Chung

Here, the TV host, model and designer opts for choppy, lived-in braids with tiny bows that match her Chanel purse. So chic.

Rita Ora

We love the singer and actress’ funky take on this classic ‘do. Instead of one braid on either side, she does multiple on each, ties them together and adds in gray color to match her hoodie too.

FKA Twigs

Never one to shy away from the extreme, the singer once hit the stage in sky-high pigtails, each made up of long twists and accented with slicked down baby hairs.

Vanessa Hudgens

Proving that buns and pigtails make for a beautiful combo, the actress once hit the red carpet in pigtail buns just above the ear.

Charli XCX

The singer’s long, messy pigtails work since she accented it with free-flowing strands just above each one.

Rowan Blanchard

And when all else fails and inspiration isn’t striking, you can go classic and clean like the former Girl Meets World star.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock

The Little Mix singer’s futuristic style is a hybrid between cornrows, french braids and pigtails.

Lilly Singh

If you’ve got long, luscious hair like the YouTube star and burgeoning actress, an additional third braid in the middle will add dimension to classic pigtails.

Halle Bailey

The texture of locs looks even more beautiful when intertwined into jumbo-sized pigtails.

Nicole Richie

Loosely bound braids look especially gorgeous on loose curls or waves.

Nicki Minaj

What better way to keep floor-length hair from tangling than by styling them into simple, yet chic pigtails?