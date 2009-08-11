While I’ve been known to indulge in the occasional massage or facial, the same attention is rarely given to my hair. Sure, I run to the salon every time my hard-worn tresses are in need of the requisite haircut or highlights, but these visits are always based on my mane’s physical state, and have little to do with the health of the hair itself. And of course, although my hair may appear healthy as I leave the salon with a freshly styled ‘do, years of lightening my locks has damaged my locks to a point that I would rather not think about.

So what about a full-blown spa dedicated to hair? That’s the concept behind Phyto Universe, opened in 2006 by Patrick Alès, founder of Phyto, the renowned French botanical haircare brand. Nestled in a 6,000-square foot plant-filled sanctuary in the heart of midtown Manhattan, Phyto Universe is the first of it’s kind in the U.S. (there’s another location in Paris);a destination devoted entirely to the quality of the scalp and mane. There is nary a cut or color offered on the menu—;instead, clients are treated to an in-depth analysis, followed by a luxurious treatment assigned to specifically address the hair’s particular wants and needs. Each session is completed with a professional blowout– because that’s the best part about going to a salon anyway, right?

In line with the use of natural botanical ingredients in all of Phyto’s products, the spa is encircled by a 3,000-square-foot vertical garden, covered with 9,000 live tropical plants from all over the world. The result is a breathtaking oasis that literally transforms you into the heart of a tropical jungle– albeit one with a giant Sephora located right next door.

After ogling over the scenery for a moment, I was introduced to my technician Ron, who brought me over to the spot where my hair analysis would take place…and they weren’t joking when they said that it would be “in-depth.” Using a contraption called the Phyto hair scope, my hair and scalp was magnified 200 times onto a computer screen. It reminded me of a scene from Honey I Shrunk the Kids, only this time, the grass consisted of millions of hair follicles rife with breakage and product buildup. It’s not exactly the most reassuring site, but it certainly was interesting to see my hair up-close and really get to the root of the problem (no pun intended).

Ron’s diagnosis was, not surprisingly, that my hair was extremely parched and in need of some moisture. I was transported to my private treatment cabin, where he prescribed Summer Bliss, a special seasonal service meant to prepare hair for exposure to the sun, saltwater, and chlorine. First, Ron took a paddle brush and used it directly on my scalp, which acted like an exfoliant by removing dead skin cells. Then, I received an essential oil scalp massage using Phyto Poleine (a sweet-smelling concoction of cypress, juniper, berry, and sage oils), which began to remove buildup. Next up, Ron applied Phyto nectar oil, made of vitamin B and fatty acid, to the ends of my hair in order to hydrate and revitalize the locks, before placing me under the steamer to let the products fully absorb. Eight calming minutes later, I was ready for a Phyto nectar shampoo, consisting of orange blossom and soy beans, followed by a deep Phyto karite conditioner, which used vitamin B5, shea butter, and cashew oil to regenerate my dehydrated locks. Finishing with my much-appreciated blowout, my hair was completely transformed into a mane of shiny, soft, and hydrated locks. The results were immediate and still noticeable two weeks (and one highlight session) later. I will definitely be returning– and this time, I can’t wait to go under the Phyto hair scope, so I can see just how much improvement has been made.

Phyto Universe, 715 Lexington Avenue at 58th St., New York, NY 10022; 212-308-0270; phytouniverse.com; hair analysis is a complimentary service that is offered without obligation to buy products or treatments; Summer Bliss, $160; now through Labor Day, Phyto Universe will be offering the Final Strand-End of Summer package, which includes a free waxing (up to $40 value) with every Summer Bliss.